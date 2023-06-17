The wheels of government are turning slowly when it comes to the distribution of American Rescue Plan funds by the county’s two biggest governmental units.
The federal funds rolled into the county in 2021 and 2022 and must be at least allocated by Dec. 31, 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.
Of the two biggest governmental units in the county, the City of Anderson is closest to announcing the distribution of funds for nonprofits, homeowners, small businesses and the homeless.
Several committees appointed by Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. and members of the city council have been meeting for months to score requests and make decisions on what organizations or individuals will receive funding.
The city received $23.1 million, of which $9 million has been set aside for water system improvements, $3 million for employee pay as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and $700,000 for administrative costs.
Although a decision was expected to be announced in May, several of the committees are continuing to work through the process.
Madison County is much further behind when it comes to distributing the ARP funds.
The county received $25.1 million and has a balance of $21 million.
The county has used funding for a employee bonuses as a result of the pandemic, and for multiple studies and funding for several departments related to the criminal justice system.
As of this week, there is not an application deadline for county offices and departments to request funding, and no meetings of the leadership team has been scheduled.
The committee tasked with interacting and getting input from the community on how the funds should be spent has never met.
County officials have not advertised for proposals from local nonprofit or community organizations for a share of the funding.
Since county officials have had access to the federal dollars for more than two years, why no public input meetings have taken place is perplexing.
When the plan was announced, county officials indicated there would be four public meetings.
In fact, the county was found in violation of the Open Door law by the Indiana Public Access Counselor for not taking public comment before allocating ARP funds.
The county should follow the lead of the City of Anderson, by forming committees and beginning the process of distributing funds for long-lasting projects.