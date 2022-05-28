This weekend, the nation will take time to remember the thousands of Americans who have died to protect our freedoms.
While millions of Americans will spend the weekend camping, enjoying time with friends and family or, in Indiana, attending the Little 500 or Indianapolis 500, families in Texas and New York will continue mourning the deaths of their loved ones.
One has to wonder what direction our nation is heading when there is a mass shooting for every day of the year.
Are we as a people becoming desensitized to the carnage of mass shootings in this country?
Following every mass shooting, politicians always offer up prayers and thoughts for the victims and their families, but take none of the necessary steps to stop the slaughter of innocent people.
Thoughts and prayers from elected officials do nothing to alleviate the pain and suffering of the families of the 19 children and two teachers murdered in Texas.
Kind words don’t help the families of the 10 people murdered in a supermarket in Buffalo.
There was a huge outcry when a teenager walked into the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut and shot 20 first graders and six educators to death. That happened almost a decade ago, and since then there have been at least four mass shootings at schools, claiming the lives of 52 students.
This past Thursday Democrats in the U.S. Senate attempted to begin deliberations to change the nation’s gun laws.
That effort was blocked by the 47 Republicans in the Senate.
In Texas, the shooter was an 18-year-old who purchased two assault weapons legally just days after his birthday.
The shooter in Buffalo had bought into the misinformation of the “replacement” theory in a racist attack on Black Americans.
On July 1, a new law takes effect in Indiana that will allow anyone to carry a weapon into a public place without a state issued license.
Is this a recipe for disaster in the Hoosier State?
I’m not opposed to a person owning a weapon. That’s a right guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution.
If someone wants to purchase a handgun for their own protection, that is their right. But let them go through the necessary background checks to make sure they’re not suffering from a mental illness or on the fringe of society.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said he rarely has rejected an application for a gun permit. When he does, one of his steps is to check an applicant’s postings on social media and available medical history.
People have a right to purchase a rifle for hunting purposes, but do we really need to be selling assault rifles in this country?
Thoughts and prayers from politicians is no longer cutting it when it comes to mass shootings in this country.
It’s time for all Americans to have a serious discussion on gun control measures, not just lip service.