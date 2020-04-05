What’s taking place in Madison County and other parts of the nation as it pertains to precautions to contain COVID-19 has been seen before.
It’s like when the National Weather Service predicts a hurricane or severe tropical storm is going to hit a coastline in the United States.
Governors and other government officials will encourage people to evacuate from low lying areas that are prone to flooding and away from buildings that could be damaged by high winds.
Inevitably there is a newscast about an individual or family that refuses to evacuate, almost always proclaiming they rode out the storm of whatever the year might have been.
The next thing that happens: Those same people are pleading to be rescued.
COVID-19 is a serious illness, and with Madison County’s high proportion of citizens over the age of 60, it is particularly worrisome to health officials in this county.
As of Saturday, the death rate for the county is 12% among those that have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Not many Madison County residents have been tested, so it would appear to be a logical assumption that many more county residents have COVID-19.
The Madison County Health Department has extended the stay-at-home order until April 30.
What was a little surprising was the announcement by Gov. Eric Holcomb that his emergency order was remaining in effect only for two weeks, until April 20.
The latest projection is that COVID-19 in Indiana will peak on April 19. It would have seemed more practical for Holcomb to extend the stay-at-home order through the end of April.
Walmart is restricting the number of people being allowed in its stores as of Saturday, and it would be safe to predict that Meijer and other essential businesses will do the same.
It’s hard to believe that people would risk getting COVID-19 or spreading the virus to others to browse through a store looking at non-essential items.
By ignoring the advice of health officials, people are putting others at risk, specifically the employees of the stores, other shoppers and the first responders and medical professionals that will have to care for those infected with the coronavirus.
Warmer temperatures are giving people the opportunity to get out. People can go to the local parks for a walk. All they have to remember to do is maintain social distancing of at least six feet.
It’s easy to think that you won’t catch COVID-19. But as a potential carrier of the virus, you could be infecting others.
Nine county residents have died of the virus; unfortunately, probably more people will die.
People are being denied the opportunity to spend time with relatives that are dying alone in hospitals or extended care facilities.
Staying at home is an inconvenience for sure, but the alternative for many county residents is far worse.
