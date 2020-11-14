National media outlets love to use color-coded maps to display election results. So what would a map of Indiana look like, especially given the fact that, in the last 52 years, the state has only twice delivered electoral votes to the Democratic Party candidate?
It’s no surprise when pundits show Indiana as the first in the nation going red.
Results from the 2020 election show only three of Indiana’s 92 counties were carried by President-elect Joe Biden: Marion, Lake and Monroe.
A map of Madison County would be bright red.
Republican Donald Trump carried 98 of the county’s 111 precincts, including every township outside of Anderson. Ten of the 13 precincts carried by Biden were located in Anderson, including the predominantly Democratic areas of the 4th and 6th wards.
But Trump won all the precincts in Anderson’s 2nd Ward, which has long been considered a stronghold for the Democrats. The fact that Trump carried every precinct in the 2nd Ward is significant. For years, the general rule in Anderson was that the 2nd, 4th and 6th wards were the Democrat strongholds, the 1st and 5th wards were staunch GOP areas, and the 3rd Ward was the swing district.
Trump carried every precinct in the 3rd and 5th wards and lost one precinct in Ward 1.
The second surprise from the presidential election was that Trump also carried every precinct in Pipe Creek Township, where the city of Elwood is considered a Democratic bastion. Biden won just two precincts in the county — one each in Anderson and Fall Creek townships.
Recent elections have shown that Republican Party candidates have a clear advantage when it comes to county races. After the most recent election, there are just two Democrats holding countywide offices: Scott Mellinger as sheriff and Fred Reese representing the 3rd District on the Madison County Council.
Straight party voting for Republican Party candidates increased by 1,011 since the 2016 election, while the numbers for Democrats declined by 1,066.
With no election taking place in 2021, the local Democratic Party needs to re-evaluate its direction to have any hope of capturing a countywide office in the future.
Trump received 1,223 fewer votes this year than in 2016, but he still garnered around 60% of the vote.
Incumbent Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb received 1,788 more votes this year than four years ago, while Democrat candidate Woody Myers received 9,836 fewer votes than John Gregg tallied in 2016.
Looking at neighboring Hamilton County, which has always been a bright red, it was anticipated the GOP numbers might decline this year. Trump received about 15,000 more votes there than in 2016 while Biden’s numbers jumped by about 31,000 over Hillary Clinton’s showing.
Unless something dramatic happens in the next two years, it’s likely Madison County will become a deeper shade of red.
