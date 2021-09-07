First start in two years. Driving for a new team. Hadn’t won in a decade.
It proved to be no problem for Brian Tyler in the Ted Horn 100 on Monday for the USAC Silver Crown division.
Tyler charged to the front and passed Kody Swanson near the halfway point of the race to record his 18th career Silver Crown victory. He started 11th in the field
Tyler won the USAC National Sprint Car title in 1996 and 1997 and is a two-time winner of the Pay Less Little 500 at Anderson Speedway.
The former Michigan resident won the Little 500 in 2006 and 2012 and has made 29 career starts with eight top-10 finishes.
Tyler is one of the nicest competitors annually at the Little 500 and always seems to have a smile on his face and a positive outlook.
Although Tyler owns his own sprint car for the Little 500, he always includes his former car owner, Larry Contos, on his car. A superb gesture.
Swanson experienced engine problems shortly after surrendering the lead to Tyler and watched his championship points lead shaved.
Swanson finished 17th, and Logan Seavey pulled within 16 points of the championship lead after a second-place performance.
There are two races remaining in the Silver Crown season -- at Eldora Speedway and at Toledo Speedway.
Justin Grant took a significant hit by not completing a lap at the DuQuoin and is now 118 points behind Swanson.
Two local drivers had a disappointing weekend with Travis Welpott and Aaron Pierce both crashing.
IndyCar returns to action this week at the Portland road course.
Following this weekend, there are two races remaining -- both on a road or street course.
Pato O’Ward is the current championship points leader and has a 10-point advantage over Alex Palou.
Josef Newgarden sits third another 12 points back of Palou followed by Scott Dixon and Marcus Ericsson.
Three of the top five point leaders race for Chip Ganassi Racing, so the team could have an advantage heading into the final three races.
O’Ward, Palou, Newgarden and Ericsson all have two victories this year, and Dixon has visited the winner’s circle once.
The first NASCAR Cup Chase race at Darlington was the right time for Denny Hamlin to record his first win of 2021 and lock into the round of 12.
Several Chase drivers took significant hits at Darlington. Michael McDowell finished 37th and last, Kyle Busch came home 35th, William Byron finished 34th and defending champion Chase Elliott recorded a 31st-place finish.
Drivers currently outside the Round of 12 include Tyler Reddick, Busch, Byron and McDowell.
The series travels the next two weeks to Richmond International and Bristol Motor Speedway.
