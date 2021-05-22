It came as no surprise when the Indiana AFL-CIO unions released their 2021 legislative scorecard that Republicans didn’t fare well.
The Indiana AFL-CIO tracked votes by members of the Indiana General Assembly on 10 bills relating to the pandemic, the Indianapolis bus system, increasing unemployment insurance and workman’s compensation, teacher licensing, voting and electric vehicles.
Only 31 out of 100 legislators in the House and 19 out of 50 legislators in the Senate had a score over 50%, the AFL-CIO noted in a press release. “That means a majority of legislators voted against the interests of working people the majority of the time,” the press release stated.
Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, scored a perfect 100% in voting on the legislation tracked by the AFL-CIO. He has a lifetime score of 97%.
Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, scored 89% for the 2021 session, being excused on a vote on public safety pension improvements and not voting with the unions on expansion of charter schools. She also has a lifetime score of 97%.
Rep. Tony Cook, R-Cicero, scored the highest among local Republicans with a 2021 session score of 40% and a lifetime rating of 36%.
He was followed by Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton, with a session score of 36%, equaling his lifetime percentage. Gaskill voted with the AFL-CIO on electric vehicle advancement, an increase in workman’s compensation, COVID protection for public safety and employee misclassification.
Longtime lawmaker Rep. Bob Cherry, R-Greenfield, scored 30% for 2021 and has a lifetime score of 29%.
Rep. Elizabeth Rowray, R-Yorktown, in her first legislative session, voted with the AFL-CIO position 30% of the time including electric vehicle advancement, COVID protection for public safety and public safety pension improvements.
The scorecard is a reflection of the legislative concerns of the AFL-CIO, and probably no lawmaker is going to be shocked by their score or lose sleep over it.
Scorecards from the state Chamber of Commerce and Indiana manufacturers would probably show a completely different picture of how they perceived lawmakers cast votes in 2021.
Of the 150 members of the Indiana legislature, only one received a score of zero from the AFL-CIO.
Rep. Todd Hutson, R-Fishers, the speaker of the Indiana House, didn’t vote on six of the measures and was excused for one vote.
Many times the House Speaker doesn’t cast a vote on legislation, so the 0% is misleading. His lifetime AFL-CIO score is 23%.
The AFL-CIO is attempting to encourage union members to run for elected office through the Path to Power program.
A panel discussion last year included Democrat Ty Bibbs, president of the Anderson City Council.
The union and the Indiana State Democratic Party are facing an uphill battle in many of the state’s 92 counties which are dominated by the Republican Party.
Gaining inroads and retaining of elective office are most likely in cities like Anderson, Muncie, Indianapolis, Gary and Fort Wayne.
The remainder of Indiana is a bright red.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.