We’ve all heard the saying that “it takes a village to raise a child.”
Within the past month, a group led by Sarah Skipper and Shannon Swain Jr. has organized meetings to promote unity among residents on the west side.
It’s encouraging that more people attended the second meeting near the intersection of 16th Street and Madison Avenue.
That location made local and state headlines in June when five people were shot — and one killed — in two separate incidents.
Video from one of the incidents showed a woman climbing on the hood of an Anderson Police Department vehicle to twerk.
Through no fault of most of the Anderson community, the incidents gave the city a black eye.
The organizers of the unity gatherings have stressed that if someone witnesses or has information about a criminal activity, they should step forward and report it.
As Skipper commented, Anderson is too small a community have unsolved murders.
Kojak Fuller, who is active in the local school system working with young people, commented aptly that members of the community have to show respect for each other.
But the effort is going beyond striving for a much-needed end to gun violence.
Fuller and Pastor Anthony Harris both remarked that there are jobs available in Anderson, and with them, a need to encourage young people to learn a trade.
Not everyone can or wants to attend a college or university, but there are opportunities to learn skilled trades.
There is a demand for plumbers and carpenters, vocations that offer better than minimum wage salaries.
Currently in Anderson and Central Indiana, there are companies seeking employees and in many cases are paying more than $20 per hour.
All the employers ask is that workers show up to work when scheduled, possibly pass a drug screen and be trainable.
Right now, the city of Anderson and Madison County has close to $50 million available in federal funding.
A few weeks ago, it was mentioned that students at D26 vocational school are building a house for Madison County Habitat for Humanity.
There are numerous vacant lots in every city and town in Madison County.
Perhaps elected officials should use some of that $50 million to have students build homes for those families in need of a place to live.
The Anderson Housing Authority has a long list of people waiting to find housing.
A local program to build a house using student labor, then sell it to a qualified buyer who can afford a mortgage payment would be a good use of the federal funds.
The unity group is planning to meet on a monthly basis and to move the location to areas such as Jackson and Fairview parks.
There was a good mix of age groups at the first two meetings — people who cared about their neighbors and community.
“We all have a part to play,” Fuller said.
Anderson and Madison County is our village, and everyone needs to play a part.