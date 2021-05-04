Bobby Unser, one of the all-time great drivers that competed at the Indianapolis 500 and for years with USAC, passed away this week.
Unser honed his skills during the annual Pikes Peak Hill Climbs and went on to win the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” three times.
Unser won the Indy 500 for the first time in 1968 and went on to win the USAC National Championship. His second win came in the rain-shortened Indy 500 of 1975.
His third win in 1981 was surrounded by controversy when he was stripped of the victory for passing cars during a caution period.
Mario Andretti was declared the winner a day after the race but, following a lengthy lawsuit, Unser was declared the victor. He retired the following year.
His brother, Al, won the Indy 500 four times and nephew Al Jr. won it twice.
The Unser family won the Indy 500 a remarkable nine times, a feat that is unlikely to be equaled.
In the many years I covered the Indianapolis 500, Bobby Unser was a regular to visit the media center to converse with the members of the racing press.
He could always be counted on to recount numerous stories of his years in racing, and there was that ever-present smile on his face.
Unser competed with the legends at the time that made the Indianapolis 500 the most anticipated race in the country, long before NASCAR took center stage.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Anderson’s Greg VanAlst finished seventh at the ARCA Menards Series race last weekend at Kansas, avoiding a Lap 1 crash.
When Brett Holmes spun on the opening lap, VanAlst was able to avoid being collected in a third crash that was not of his doing.
He was able to squeeze between the spinning Holmes car and the outside retaining wall. It earned him the Reese’s Sweet Move of the Race Award.
This Sunday the USAC Silver Crown Series will open its season at Winchester Speedway for the running of the Rich Vogler Classic.
USAC officials are expecting up to 25 entries to challenge the high-banked half-mile oval. During a test session, Justin Grant turned a lap at 120 mph.
Little 500 champions expected include Kody Swanson, Bobby Santos III, Kyle Hamilton, Eric Gordon, Shane Cottle and local drivers Aaron Pierce, Travis Welpott, Brian Gerster and Kyle O’Gara.
The race is set for 3:30 p.m.
For the second time this season, the NTT IndyCar Series saw a first-time winner. Pato O’Ward captured the Sunday race at Texas Motor Speedway, joining Alex Palou as first-time winners.
Through four races, there have been four different winners with Scott Dixon and Colton Herta also scoring wins.
The series now moves to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Grand Prix on the road course and the Indy 500 on May 30.
Kyle Busch became the 10th different driver to lock into the NASCAR Cup Series Chase for the championship with his victory at Kansas Speedway.
