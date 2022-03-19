During my 46-plus years working as a reporter in Anderson and Kokomo, I have received my fair share of criticism.
Sometimes the criticism comes in the form of a voice message or email; sometimes it comes through the mail.
Over the years I have been called many derogatory names, been followed in my car and harassed at meetings.
It’s all part of the job.
But there are also times where meaningful conversations have taken place on points of disagreement.
But this past Friday marked something completely unique.
When I arrived at the offices of The Herald Bulletin, there was a package awaiting me.
It was a nondescript white envelope sent through the U.S. Postal Service and was sent from A.S. Enterprises located in Allison Park, Pennsylvania.
Inside was a plastic bag with a brown substance inside. No other written messages were left on the bag or the envelope.
A quick Google search revealed this company makes money by sending gorilla “poop” to people.
Normally there is a message on the bag and some people have considered it to be a gag gift.
Naturally I didn’t consider the package as a gag gift and decided that someone wanted to be critical of my job performance by mailing the “poop” without identifying the sender.
I did discover through an Internet search that whoever sent the package had to spend at least $20.
Their “gift” is now sitting in the bottom of a dumpster.
I will add that at the newspaper office, we don’t take seriously any criticism that is not accompanied by some identification as to who was the sender.
Recently there have been several local residents who have taken to simply saying “fake news” as they walk past me.
As with most journalists, I do take seriously any coherent discussions on what has been reported.
I will listen to complaints as long as callers or people in person don’t decide to use foul language or make threatening physical gestures.
So to whomever spent the $20 or more to send the supposed “poop” to me, thanks for giving us a laugh in the newsroom. Your hard-earned funds are in the dumpster.
I won’t speculate on who spent the money, but by sending it anonymously, it shows a lack of courage on their part.
I hope you enjoyed your juvenile humor, and I guess this lets you know I received the package.
