When I started covering politics in Madison County in 1977, there was an unwritten rule in both parties that has slowly disappeared in recent years.
The rule was that a prospective candidate wouldn’t declare his or her candidacy or start raising campaign funds until after the November election was over.
It was basically a rule that a potential candidate would distract from the pending elections or raise money that could be used in an upcoming election.
It seems that almost on a weekly basis there are emails being sent out by candidates who will be running for elective office in 2020 asking for donations.
Many of them have been coming from Kyle Hupfer, the chairman of the Indiana Republican Party.
The requests are for money for the 2020 gubernatorial campaign of incumbent Eric Holcomb. The requests are for “Team Holcomb.”
A check with the Indiana Secretary of State’s office, which oversees campaign finance, shows that the Holcomb campaign committee started the year with cash in hand of $6 million. The funding continues to flow to the campaign on a regular basis. Reportedly, the funds going to the Team Holcomb committee will be used to support candidates in Indiana’s municipal elections this year.
It’s impossible at this point to determine if any of those monies are flowing into the coffers of mayoral candidates around Indiana. There is little evidence that the campaign of Anderson mayoral candidate Rick Gardner, who is running against incumbent Democrat Thomas Broderick Jr. and Libertarian Rob Jozwiak, is receiving funding from the state party.
A reasonable assumption is that some of the Team Holcomb money is flowing into the mayoral races in Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, Evansville and South Bend.
Are GOP candidates for mayor receiving any financial support in cities like Anderson, Muncie, Kokomo, Bloomington or Elkhart?
The state party is going to spend money in municipal elections where they believe there is a good chance of winning, which is understandable. On the other hand, the state Democratic Party doesn’t have an abundance of funding to help in municipal campaigns. Each mayoral candidate is left to his or her own efforts.
This week Democrat Dee Thornton, who is seeking the party’s nomination in the 5th Congressional District, sent an email seeking donations.
Locally, several people are exploring running for county office in 2020 and to date none have officially announced their intentions or started to raise funds.
Depending on what happens with the planned redrawing of the district lines for a seat on the Madison County Board of County Commissioners, Republican Frank Burrows is exploring a run for office.
With the decision by Democrat Tom Clem not to seek re-election as the judge in Circuit Court Division 5, Democrat Kyle Noone and Republican Jason Childers are considering running.
At least locally, the unwritten rule seems to be followed.
