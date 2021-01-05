Anderson’s Greg VanAlst is hoping a return to the ARCA Menard’s series will show the locally based team can be competitive at the next level of racing.
VanAlst, the 2019 CRA Super Series late model champion, with the assistance of local company CB Fabricating is planning to compete in up to 10 ARCA races in 2021.
The team will open the year at Daytona International Speedway with plans to run at Talladega Speedway and the intermediate tracks like Kansas, Michigan and Charlotte.
“Daytona will determine a lot,” VanAlst said this week. “It all depends on the budget.”
Depending on sponsorships the team is considering purchasing a third ARCA series car to run the short tracks like Indiana’s Salem and Winchester speedways.
VanAlst ran a limited ARCA schedule, competing in three races in 2002. He also competed with the Hooters Pro Cup.
“I got a ride when I was still young,” he said. “I appreciated the opportunity but didn’t realize how hard it was to run to get to the next level.”
VanAlst said he intends to run a limited CRA super late model schedule including the two races at Anderson Speedway in April and the Redbud 400.
“I don’t want to be at a race track every weekend,” the father of four and owner of a local fence company said.
“I would like to be at the 50th running of the Winchester 400,” VanAlst said. “We may pick up a few more super races, depending on the schedule.”
As the CRA Super Series champion in 2019, VanAlst tested an ARCA car at Daytona last year and was hoping to compete there in 2020.
“This is something I’ve wanted to do,” he said of returning to ARCA. “Right now, we’re working on putting together the team. I don’t want to just make the race, I want to be competitive.”
OTHER RACING NEWS
CRA officials announced the annual SpeedFest event for super late models and pro late models at Watermelon Capital Speedway in Georgia has been canceled.
The races were set for Jan. 22 and Jan. 23, but local health officials determined the event should not take place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
CRA officials are hoping to find a new venue for SpeedFest with a decision expected within the next 48 hours.
We have attended several SpeedFest events in the past at Lanier Speedway and at Watermelon Capital Speedway, noting there were always a strong field of competitors on hand.
