The most important right that Americans have is the right to directly elect our government leaders.
It was the principle at the heart of the colonists’ fight for independence and a key component of the U.S. Constitution.
Over the years, there have been proven and disproven allegations of voter fraud at the local and state levels, but never to the heights of a national election until the 2020 presidential contest.
Officials for more than 200 years have worked diligently to make sure eligible voters are casting ballots and the counting of those ballots is done accurately. Recent examples in Madison County have shown how accurate the vote counting has been as two recounts have proven the count was correct.
The Jan. 6 committee in the U.S. House has shown that despite the allegations of former President Donald Trump, Democrat Joe Biden was the winner of the presidential election.
What involvement Trump had in the insurrection, when a group of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building and threatened to overthrow the counting of electoral college votes, remains unclear.
But it was the closest this country has come to citizens attempting to use armed force to overthrow an elected president.
Would the attempt become the first coup in American history? Not very likely, because the military would have taken — and did take — steps to make sure our democracy survived.
Anyone born after World War II has lived to see unprecedented events in this country. There was the Watergate scandal of the 1970s in which Richard Nixon resigned and there was a peaceful transfer of power when Gerald Ford was appointed to complete Nixon’s term. Nixon supporters didn’t storm the Capitol, and it was proven that no citizen of this country is above the law.
During protests against the Vietnam War, there were demonstrations, some that turned violent, such as at the 1968 Democratic Party convention. But none of the demonstrators attempted to overthrow the government.
There were numerous civil rights marches in Washington during which Black citizens demonstrated for the right guaranteed to all Americans in the Constitution. None stormed the Capitol and attempted to overthrow the government.
Across the country, there are numerous supporters of Trump who maintain the 2020 election “was stolen” by an interesting mix of people at the state level. Thus far — and for more than a year — those allegations have been proven to be unfounded.
The outcome from the Jan. 6 committee is not known, but it’s important that an investigation takes place to determine how it was that then-Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress were within feet of being bodily injured or held hostage.
There is a proven way in this country to change the direction of government entities. It’s by exercising our right to vote — a right that millions of Americans have died for to preserve.