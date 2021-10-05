A win is a win, and Bubba Wallace's victory this week at Talladega was one for the history books.
Wallace won the rain-shortened NASCAR Cup race on the 2.5-mile speedway, which has always turned into a crash fest.
Wallace avoided a major crash and raced into the lead when rain started to fall in Alabama.
Although NASCAR did make an attempt to finish the race -- actually sending out equipment to dry the track -- it was called an official race after 45 minutes.
Wallace became only the second Black driver to win a Cup race, joining Wendell Scott -- who won in 1963.
Scott's family only received the winning trophy from NASCAR this year. A tremendous oversight by officials that lasted more than a half century.
Wallace is driving for a new team owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin and really up until last weekend didn't really challenge for a victory.
But Talladega and Daytona both tend to create first-time and unexpected winners because of the accidents that knock out a lot of the contending drivers.
Of course, a race shortened by rain also produces unexpected winners.
It's doubtful Wallace's victory is going to result in a multitude of minority men and women flocking to join the ranks of racers.
But it was an important step forward for NASCAR.
This past week, it was announced the NASCAR Truck Series will return to Lucas Oil Raceway in July.
It probably made racing fans recall “Kroger Fest,” and then-Indianapolis Raceway Park with the USAC Silver Crown competitors, NASCAR Truck and Xfinity Series competing on three consecutive nights leading up to the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The three nights played before large crowds at the short-track venue, and the loss only came about when the Xfinity race was moved to IMS.
How exciting would it be to see three nights of racing at Lucas Oil Raceway, with IndyCar and the Cup series racing at IMS during the day on Saturday and Sunday?
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Kody Swanson will seek his sixth USAC Silver Crown championship at Toledo Speedway on Sunday.
He currently has a one-point lead over rookie Logan Seavey.
Swanson has won four times on the Toledo Speedway half-mile oval and has to be considered a favorite to walk away with another title.
He is trying to make the climb up the racing ladder and raced an ARCA car at Salem Speedway last Saturday and is working on a ride in the NASCAR Truck series.
With his open-wheel experience, I would rather see Swanson land a ride in the Indy Lights Series as a way to the IndyCar ranks.
