Most of the time, elected officials are reluctant to vote for a tax increase — or anything that will cost voters more during an election year.
So it was somewhat surprising when Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. asked the city council recently to approve a 27% increase in water rates over the next four years.
Broderick and his administration began laying the groundwork for an increase in water rates a year ago when he proposed using $9 million in American Rescue Plan funding for improvements to the city’s aging water system.
All nine members of the city council agreed the water system needed upgrading, including increasing its capacity for future economic development projects.
Earlier this year, the council approved spending $9 million from the ARP funds. It was expected that the council would be asked to allocate $8 million in tax increment financing for the upgrades.
Phase One of the water system upgrade carried an estimated cost of $50 million with the city planning to seek a low- or no-interest loan from the State Revolving Loan fund.
Currently, the average residential customer pays $22 per month for water. The increase would have raised the cost to $28.05 starting in 2026.
The average monthly water bill in Indiana is $30.
As a comparison, the water rate in Bloomington is currently $26.40 per month and is increasing by 17% starting in 2024.
The Merrillville water rate for a residential customer recently climbed from $44.25 per month to $82.60.
There have only been two rate increases in the past 20 years.
It’s back to the drawing board for the Broderick administration when it comes to paying for the water system upgrade on a long-term basis.
Sometime next year, the administration will probably make another attempt to raise water rates. But the cost will have increased before a request for approval can be made to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.
Councilman Rick Muir summed it up pretty well when he commented that by delaying the rate increase, the work to upgrade the water system will raise the costs to local residents in the future.
The amount is an unknown, especially given inflationary pressures, increases in material costs and supply chain issues.
Whoever is the next mayor of Anderson following the 2023 municipal election will be tasked with upgrading the city’s water utility.
The question is, what will be the cost?