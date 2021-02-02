There continues to be encouraging news for IndyCar’s upcoming season and the Indianapolis 500.
I was particularly pleased to learn Simona de Silvestro will return to the Indianapolis 500 to compete for Paretta Racing, a team that has a woman as an owner.
What is more significant is the fact Paretta Racing will receive technical support from Team Penske.
The team could also compete in several more IndyCar races later in 2021.
De Silvestro showed in her previous stints in IndyCar she not only has the talent to compete but displayed courage by competing in several races, including the Indy 500, after suffering burns to her hands in 2011.
She has been competing in Europe as a Porsche GT factory driver.
Her return to IndyCar and the Indy 500 is certainly welcome news.
It was also announced Ed Jones, the 2017 IndyCar rookie of the year and the Indy 500 rookie of the year following his third-place finish, is returning.
Jones signed to compete during the entire 2021 season with Dale Coyne Racing.
He raced with Coyne in 2017 but left to take a ride with Chip Ganassi in 2018. He ran a limited schedule in 2019 with Ed Carpenter.
A second driver for Dale Coyne Racing for the entire 2021 season is expected to be announced shortly, with several drivers competing in Europe on the list.
The other announcement, not totally unexpected, was James Hinchcliffe will compete full time this year for Andretti Motorsports.
Among the most popular drivers in the series, Hinchliffe’s return will be most welcome by fans and competitors.
With the return of de Silvestro, Jones, Hinchcliffe, Helio Castroneves, Tony Kanaan, Juan Pablo Montoya and -- hopefully -- Fernando Alonso, this year’s Indy 500 should prove to be exciting.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Super Late Model star Bubba Pollard has announced his schedule for 2021, and it includes three visits to the Hoosier State.
Pollard plans to compete in the May 18 “Fly Over 150” at Winchester Speedway, the July 12 Hubler Auto Group Redbud 400 at Anderson Speedway and the Oct. 17 Winchester 400.
That’s great news for local fans, and hopefully Pollard’s presence will entice other super late model competitors to make the trip to Indiana.
Gas City Speedway has announced its 2021 schedule with opening night set for May 7.
The track will host the USAC Midgets as part of Indiana Midget Week on June 11 and the USAC Sprint Week competitors on July 23.
The USAC national Sprint Car series will return to Gas City on Sept. 23 for the James Dean Classic.
