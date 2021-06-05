Many years ago, Izaak Walton commented that health is a blessing that money cannot buy.
For the past few months people around the world have had access to a vaccine to combat the COVID-19 virus that has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans.
I understand that there are people with concerns about receiving vaccinations for a variety of diseases.
Some people just don’t like the slight pain that is caused by an injection.
There was no hesitancy among parents in the 1950s to have their children vaccinated against polio. School-aged children lined up in schools to receive the vaccine.
A lot has changed in 65 years. Just as people were opposed to social distancing and wearing masks because of the pandemic, there is a segment of the population determined not to be inoculated against the coronavirus.
So, referring back to Walton’s statement, is health is a blessing that money can’t buy? What incentives could entice a person to be vaccinated?
Many states are offering incentives ranging from a box of Girl Scout cookies in Indiana to the chance to win $1 million through a lottery in Ohio.
There are a number of interesting incentives being offered elsewhere.
The state of Maine is providing 10,000 free hunting and fishing licenses to residents who are vaccinated. West Virginia is having a lottery to give away five hunting rifles and five shotguns.
Budweiser will give you a free beer; in Miami, the offer is a free shot of an adult beverage for those over the age of 21.
Illinois is providing 50,000 tickets to the Six Flags amusement park. A restaurant in Washington, D.C. is providing a $50 gift card.
In addition to the $1 million lotteries in Ohio, 10 lucky vaccinated people in California will get a chance to win $1.5 million. A million dollars is up for grabs in Oregon and $250,000 in New Mexico.
The NFL will conduct a lottery to give away 50 tickets to the Super Bowl. In Alabama, if you get the shot at the Talladega Speedway, you can drive around the track twice.
The New York Mets and New York Yankees are providing free game tickets.
New York has the chance to get free fries or a world famous Nathan’s Hot Dog, and in Maryland you can get a free 8-inch pizza.
Probably the best lottery, aside from winning $1 million, is taking place in New York and Delaware, where someone will win free tuition to a state-supported college.
So obviously for thousands of Americans money, food, game tickets or hunting licenses is health that money can buy.
Some businesses are requiring employees to be vaccinated, obviously an idea getting lots of pushback.
The one thing I’ve noticed over the past 15 months is when you greet family, friends or strangers there is the question asked: “How are you feeling?”
