The new leadership of the Madison County Democratic Party has a tough task at hand entering the 2022 election cycle.
Amie Hood and Tim Funk are facing a countywide election with only two incumbents that will be seeking another term.
Terri Austin has announced she is seeking another term in the Indiana House and Fred Reese will be running for the 3rd District seat on the Madison County Council.
This week the party lost one of its long-time proven vote getters with Tim Lanane’s decision not to seek a seventh term in the Indiana Senate.
Aside from Joey Cole’s recent announcement that he is running for Madison County Sheriff in 2022, the local Democratic Party has no other candidates waiting in the wings.
Jeff Barranco, a member of the Anderson school board, lost a bid to serve as the Democrats’ vice chairman this week.
But his presentation to the gathered precinct committee members raised some excellent points.
Barranco noted that 45% of the voters in Anderson are not affiliated with a local major party.
He said 75% of those potential voters are under the age of 50 and at the national level 65% of voters either vote Democrat or lean toward the party.
“Why aren’t these people engaged?” Barranco asked. “We’re doing a poor job of engaging with people under the age of 50.”
The Republican Party currently is dominating countywide elections, and that trend can be expected to continue in 2022.
Incumbent Republicans running again next year for county offices are Prosecutor Rodney Cummings, Clerk Olivia Pratt, Treasurer Danny Girt, Commissioner Kelly Gaskill, Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley, Council member Jerry Alexander and probably Diana Likens.
Mike Gaskill is running for the Indiana Senate seat in District 25, a district he would have shared with Lanane starting in 2022. Elizabeth Rowray is running in House District 36.
At this point, it’s hard to envision any Democrats winning any of those positions.
The recent reality is that the winners in the GOP primary are probably going to win in the November election.
So the question becomes: How do Hood and Funk start to rebuild the local Democratic Party?
The importance of the precinct organization has deteriorated over the past decade. Either party organization can rely on the precinct organization to get voters to the polls.
With the adoption of vote centers in Madison County starting in 2022, both parties have to focus on encouraging their base voters to get to the polls early.
For Democrats, it means rebuilding the party from the ground floor up. A presence on social media will be imperative.
There also has to be an emphasis in the cities of Anderson, Elwood and Alexandria, where the majority of Democrat party supporters or those likely to vote for some Democrats reside.
There is a lot of truth in the adage that doing the same things and hoping for a different result will not bring success.
It will be interesting to see which direction Hood and Funk take the party over the next year.
