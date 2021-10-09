We expect many of our elected officials and community leaders to have a vision for what they want the nation, state, city and county to look like in the future.
At the local level we expect mayors, town council members, county commissioners and county council members, along with those involved in economic development efforts, to have a shared vision.
Over the past few years while traveling around the U.S., it has become easy to see which communities have embraced a shared vision for their future.
It starts with a comprehensive plan that serves as a guideline for a community’s vision and future growth.
But what is required is input from all community members and support for the concept.
Communities throughout the Midwest have created visions and seen them become realities.
There is the community of Paris, Tennessee, which is fortunate to be located close to two reservoirs in an area known as the Land Between the Lakes. That community took advantage of its name and has constructed a replica of the Eiffel Tower.
The tower is illuminated at night in a park that includes three splash pads, a swimming pool, tennis and pickleball courts, two playgrounds and connecting ball diamonds.
During our visit, the park rapidly filled up at night with people wanting to see the Eiffel Tower.
A recent trip to central Michigan in the vicinity of Mt. Pleasant revealed a city and surrounding counties that have bought into a common vision.
Mt. Pleasant has three city parks that follow the Chippewa River, all connected by a paved looped trail.
Even on overcast days, the trail is well-used. The parks contain a memorial to Vietnam War veterans, skateboard park, volleyball courts, entertainment venue, shuffleball courts, playgrounds and ball fields.
The county has several parks that take advantage of the path of the river for hiking, rafting and fishing.
A lot has been made of improving the quality of life in Madison County and efforts are being made in Anderson with improvements to several city parks.
There are long-range plans for improvements to Athletic Park, but what is needed is a larger vision for the entire county. One idea: a paved hiking and bike path that connects locations along the White River from one end of the county to the other.
How hard would it be to connect downtown Anderson to Mounds State Park with a looped trail? The idea of building a reservoir on Anderson’s east side was a vision that met opposition. But what happened to the group that wanted to build a hiking trail from Anderson to Muncie along the White River?
No reservoir is being mentioned so those proponents have remained silent.
What if the vision for Anderson included manmade lakes in the downtown area, close to Athletic Park, with boating and fishing?
What about a restaurant or commercial development replacing the county jail on the banks of the river and in front of the Work One building?
Madison County and its communities are unique. We just need a combined vision to share that with surrounding communities to attract visitors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.