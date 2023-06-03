There is really no way of knowing how many homeless people there are in Anderson — or, for that matter, any community in the country.
An annual count is conducted by volunteers to try and determine how many homeless are in a city at a particular moment in time.
Those efforts are woefully inadequate.
It doesn’t take into account those homeless residents sleeping under bridges or in abandoned houses.
Most local residents are aware that homeless people live in what has become known as “Tent City” along the White River in the wooded area between Broadway and the river.
Recently, the city of Anderson informed residents of Tent City that they’ll need to leave the area because of safety concerns for residents using the river walk trail system.
A week ago, I walked through Tent City and found most of the areas where shelters were located had been abandoned, with people leaving behind large amounts of trash.
The question is, where did they go? A week before having to leave Tent City, one woman indicated she would move to another wooded area in the city.
There are services available for the homeless in Anderson, mainly through the Christian Center.
But many of the men who could take advantage of those services don’t want to abide by the rules, so they decide to remain living on the streets.
Even in the winter, when the temperature dropped to near zero with sub-zero wind chills, many of those living in Tent City didn’t want to go to the available warming shelters.
Admittedly, some of the homeless are dealing with addiction and mental health issues.
So how do we as a community deal with the homeless?
Anderson has received $1.3 million in community development block grant funds and Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. has set aside $900,000 in American Rescue Plan money for homeless assistance.
The real question for city and community leaders is how to make $2.2 million do the most good for the homeless in Anderson.
Whatever plan is developed will require a place for the homeless to live with a place to sleep, wash clothes, bathe and cook.
But just as important will be providing addiction and mental health services and job training for future employment.
With several empty school buildings in the city, maybe ACS should donate a property for conversion into a homeless shelter. There would be available facilities and space to provide rehabilitation services.