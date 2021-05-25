For most of the past four decades, this week in May has been one of my favorites and is always exciting with the running of the Pay Less Little 500 and Indianapolis 500.
Who will Lady Luck smile on this weekend?
This year marks the 73rd running of what is probably the “greatest short track race” in the country at Anderson Speedway.
As of Tuesday, there are five former winners who will compete, led by nine-time champion Eric Gordon and defending race winner Bobby Santos III.
The intensity level starts Thursday with the CB Fabricating Run for the Pole, followed Friday by The Tin Plate “bump” day.
I have an expectation the Little 500 will crown another first-time winner Saturday.
Of course drivers like Kody Swanson, Santos, Gordon and Kyle Hamilton can’t be overlooked, with two-time winner Brian Tyler more of a long shot for the victory.
Drivers I suspect will be in the fight for a first-time win include Tyler Roahrig, Aaron Pierce, Shane Hollingsworth, Caleb Armstrong and Brian Gerster.
My pick for the pole position is Roahrig, with Pierce and Swanson joining him on the front row.
Roahrig has been strong in the 125-lap races at Anderson, and I believe he will be crowned the winner.
A long shot pick is Kyle O’Gara or Brady Bacon.
Three local drivers will attempt to make their first Little 500 field including Rob Keesling, Jacob McElfresh and Doug Fitzwater.
Keesling was the first alternate last year, and I expect him and McElfresh to make the field of 33.
On Sunday is the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500, and it appears Honda is going to dominant the race.
It would not be surprising to see one of the four Chip Ganassi Racing drivers drinking milk after 500 miles.
Scott Dixon, the pole winner, has been strong all month, but Tony Kanaan could claim a second victory at IMS.
There are nine former winners in the field, and a lot of interest will be focused on Helio Castroneves going for a fourth Indy 500 win to join A.J. Foyt, Rick Mears and Al Unser in the unique club.
The young guns of the NTT IndyCar Series showed they can be in contention for a victory Sunday.
Colton Herta and Rinus Veekay are starting on the front row, and Alex Palou will start sixth.
So who will win the Indy 500?
My pick is Dixon with Herta as a second favorite with the darkhorse in the field being Alexander Rossi.
Both the Little 500 and Indy 500 require huge amounts of luck to win and for a driver to take a gulp of the traditional milk drink.
Drivers have to avoid trouble on the track, lightning fast pit stops and the right race strategy.
Should be an interesting weekend for race fans.
