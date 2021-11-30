In recent weeks, there has been a lot of conversation taking place as to who are the greatest drivers in NASCAR history.
Lists are always interesting because they provide some insight into a fan’s thinking and normally only include the drivers they are more familiar with.
The perspective of any list depends on how long someone has observed or followed a particular sport.
Who are the greatest NFL players or MLB players?
So where do you start to begin to put together a list of the greatest NASCAR drivers?
Just about every list includes the three seven-time champions: Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt and Jimmie Johnson.
It would be hard to establish a list without including these three drivers among the top five or top 10.
My list would place Richard Petty at the top followed by Earnhardt. Both had a tremendous impact on the sport.
Third on my list would be Glenn “Fireball” Roberts. Back when NASCAR was more of a regional southern sport in the 1960s and 1970s it was Fireball who became a name known around the country.
Johnson would be fourth on my list as a seven-time champion and a driver and team that dominated for many years.
The fifth driver becomes problematic.
Many on social media included Jeff Gordon on their list, a driver who definitely had an impact and was the first of the open-wheel drivers to make the switch to NASCAR -- a list that includes Tony Stewart, Kyle Larson and Ryan Newman.
Gordon would slot on my list into the sixth position with fifth on my list going to David Pearson, known as the “Silver Fox.”
Pearson competed against Petty for most of his career and gave as good as he got on the race track.
Seventh would have to be Mark Martin, probably the best Cup driver to not win a championship.
Junior Johnson would be listed eighth followed by Cale Yarborough and Ned Jarrett.
Drivers like Alan Kulwicki, Harry Gant, Buddy Baker, Tony Stewart, Bobby Allison, Donnie Allison and Davey Allison would all probably make someone else’s list of top 10 drivers.
It would be interesting to see how local fans would put together a list.
Email me and we’ll see how local fans rank the top NASCAR drivers.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
It was interesting to see the Champion Racing Association JEGS All Stars Tour will make three visits next year to Birch Run Speedway in Michigan.
The track announced it will host a three-race series for the pro late models.
Three races at one track seems to be excessive when most racing venues could count on two races each year.
This week NASCAR is expected to announce the Cup Series will return to the half-mile Nashville Fairgrounds sometime in the near future.
The date will be dependent on a major overhaul of the facility to provide enough seating at the venue to make it fiscally possible.
No one should be upset NASCAR is adding another true short-track to the schedule in the future to join Bristol and Martinsville and eventually the Irwindale half-mile in California.
