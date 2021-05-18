What fans of the NTT IndyCar Series are starting to see is a slow changing of the guard, but a veteran is likely to claim the Indy 500 pole position this weekend.
The first five races of the season have all produced different winners, with only long-time veteran Scott Dixon scoring a win at Texas Motor Speedway.
Rinus Veekay, driving for Ed Carpenter Racing, became the third first-time winner of 2021 by capturing the Indy Grand Prix.
He joins Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward as first-time winners. Colton Herta scored a win this year, the second in his relatively young IndyCar career.
This upcoming weekend is qualifying for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500.
Positions 10 through 30 will be set Saturday, with the Fast Nine run for the pole position Sunday and the qualifying for the last row.
As of Tuesday, there are 35 entries for the Indy 500, so two teams are going not to make the race.
There are no point provisionals or locked-in fields for IndyCar. Post one of the 33 fastest times and your team is in the Indianapolis 500.
Thus far this year, the only two IndyCar oval races took place at Texas with rain causing the lineup to be set based on season points.
But in the practice session, it was Honda power at the top of the speed charts, led by veteran Tony Kanaan driving part-time for Ganassi Racing.
Last year, Marco Andretti put a Honda on the pole position, and the previous two years it was Simon Pagenaud and Ed Carpenter starting upfront with Chevy power.
For some reason, I think a Chevrolet driver will win the pole position but also believe a majority of the Fast Nine will have Honda power.
Carpenter is always strong during Indy qualifying, but it could be his teammate Conor Daly making the Fast Nine along with Team Penske drivers Josef Newgarden and Will Power.
On the Honda side of the ledger, Scott Dixon, Kanaan, Alexander Rossi, Graham Rahal, defending race winner Takuma Sato, James Hinchcliffe and Helio Castroneves have to be considered in the mix for the pole.
My darkhorse to make the Fast Nine is Sage Karam, who is always fast at Indy and is driving a Chevrolet-powered car for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Alex Bowman led a sweep of the top four positions at the NASCAR Cup Race at the “Monster Mile” in Delaware.
It was Bowman’s second win of the year and fourth for Hendrick Racing.
The Cup Series heads to the Circuit of the Americas in Texas for the first time.
Drivers without a win thus far that could lock into the playoffs on the road course are Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick.
The Champion Racing Association’s Super Series will compete at Anderson Speedway in the Spring Fling 125 on Saturday.
Cody Coughlin will seek to make it three wins in a row in the 125-lap events on the short track bullring.
Indy driver Jack Dossey III won the 2019 125-lap event, and Josh Brock took home the honors in 2018.
