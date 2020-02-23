The battle in both major political parties to capture the 5th Congressional District continues to take intriguing turns.
In the early stages of the campaign, it seems like all the candidates have forgotten that there is more to the district than just Hamilton County.
Aside from speaking to the local Tea Party group and at a local restaurants, it seems like the candidates in both parties are ignoring the fact that the district includes all of Madison and Tipton counties.
It would seem that a good strategy – at least for Republicans – would be to put some effort into campaigning for votes outside of Hamilton County.
With 15 candidates in the race, it seems likely the winner will emerge with less than 20% of the vote.
A focus on counties outside of Hamilton County could secure the GOP nomination.
There were some interesting developments in the past week on the Republican Party side of the equation.
With 15 candidates seeking the GOP nomination, the reality is that there are only six people with a legitimate shot at the nomination.
That list, according to party officials, includes Kelly Mitchell, Beth Henderson, Chuck Dietzen, Victoria Spartz, Kent Abernathy and Carl Brizzi.
What remains an unknown at this point is whether Micah Beckwith can be considered among the top tier of candidates.
While most party officials, including Brooks, have not endorsed any of the candidates, Henderson did land a plum this week.
In a little publicized event in Hamilton County, Henderson received an endorsement from U.S. Senator Mike Braun.
“Beth, you’re going to win this seat,” Braun said. “I’m all in for Beth.”
Endorsements are always hard to judge in terms of how they attract potential voters to a particular candidate.
But the Braun endorsement in a race where the candidates are touting their conservative credentials has to be considered a feather in Henderson’s cap.
It will be interesting to see if other elected Republicans or party leaders decide to endorse a candidate for the nomination.
The second interesting thing that happened in the GOP field was the endorsement of Beckwith by 100 conservative political leaders in the group The Indiana Conservative Alliance.
Beckwith is a youth pastor and won a straw poll in December hosted by the same group.
While attending that event in Indianapolis, it was apparent that Beckwith packed the house to emerge as the straw poll winner.
Not long ago, Beckwith posted on Twitter that the “media is the enemy of the people.”
But in somewhat of a surprise with five Democrats seeking their party’s nomination in the Congressional district, there has been little public activity.
It appears to be a foregone conclusion that the survivor of the GOP primary will be running against Democrat Christina Hale in November.
It will be interesting over the next few weeks to see if any candidates can distance themselves from the pack on both sides of the ballot.
