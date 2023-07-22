Will the 5th Congressional District seat go to the highest bidder in the 2024 election cycle?
The 5th District seat, which includes parts of Hamilton County and all of Madison County and Tipton County, has been a stronghold for the Republican Party for decades.
Following redistricting by the Legislature, the district now includes a portion of Delaware County.
The result is a dilution of a suspected strong Democratic party base of voters in Anderson and Muncie.
It also favors GOP candidates emerging from heavily Republican Hamilton County, but in recent years Madison County has rivaled its neighbor to the west in terms of GOP Election Day strength.
Four years ago, current Republican Congresswoman Victoria Spartz won the party’s nomination after incumbent Susan Brooks announced she would not seek re-election.
Spartz loaned her campaign $1.5 million, which fueled her victory in the 2020 primary and she went on to defeat Democrat Christina Hale that November in a race that saw $15 million spent.
Spartz has announced that she will not seek re-election in 2024, which throws the Congressional seat into play.
Currently there are three announced candidates for the GOP nomination and more could be expected. No Democrat has expressed an interest in running for the seat which, in all likelihood, will remain in GOP hands.
The three Republicans are Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings, state Rep. Chuck Goodrich and Siddharth Mahant, both of Hamilton County.
So why is the nomination up for grabs to the highest bidder?
According to Howey Politics Indiana, the most recent campaign finance reports show Goodrich with a balance of $1.28 million and Mahant with a balance of $1.02 million.
Cummings has about $17,000.
Both Goodrich and Mahant have loaned their campaigns $1 million at this early stage. Both own companies and can be expected to not hesitate to open the spigot and let the cash flow.
Some valid questions are: Did they put $1 million each into their campaigns to keep other potential candidates out of the field?
And, are they willing to spend some of that money to secure the nomination?
Aside from some information about the trucking company he owns with his brother and some policy views, Mahant’s website doesn’t tell a lot about his political background.
Spartz showed that spending lot of cash can secure the GOP nomination for the 5th District seat in Congress.
How much will it take to win in 2024?