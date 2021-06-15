In recent weeks, there has been a lot of internet discussion concerning the need for a national pavement super late model series.
Many years ago, the American Speed Association had a touring super late model championship with races mainly in the Midwest and the All Pro Series crowned champion predominately from the south.
It eventually became a spec stock car that traveled to racing venues across the U.S.
Unlike the USAC Silver Crown, Sprint and Midget series that crowns a national championship and dirt late models and several sprint car series with national titles, there is not a national champion crowned for pavement super late models.
Many of the current super late model sanctioning groups use similar rules when it comes to the technical aspects of racing.
There are of course financial hurdles to be scaled before such a venture would become a reality.
A national company would have to be willing to provide sponsorship money for officials, purses and a point fund.
That funding would have to include travel money for teams and a contingency fund.
Surprisingly a partner to broadcast the races, probably over the internet, would not be hard to entice. There is FloRacing, MAVTV and Speed51 that all broadcast a variety of short-track racing.
In fact, USAC has an exclusive arrangement with FloRacing.
A schedule would also not be difficult to assemble. Just use the existing races that are already taking place across the country.
The season champion could be crowned at the Snowball Derby in Florida in December.
There is the Rattler in Alabama, the All American 400 in Nashville, Tennessee, Octoberfest and Slinger Nationals in Wisconsin, the Break the Bank race in Michigan, and the RedBud 400 and Winchester 400 in Indiana.
That’s already eight races that take place throughout the year.
National super late model races could be added at Jennerstown, Pennsylvania, Mobile Speedway in Alabama, Stafford Motor Speedway in Connecticut and Oswego Speedway in New York.
The purse has to be high enough to attract the top competitors, and the dollars have to cover the expenses for a team that doesn’t finish in the top 10.
Travel money also has to compensate teams that are traveling hundreds or thousands of miles to compete.
All the events should include a strong supporting race card to attract fans.
The real question is which promoter of a race track is willing to step up and create and oversee such a series?
Will the crowning of a national pavement super late model driver become a reality? Only time will tell.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Kyle Hamilton, the winner of the Pay Less Little 500 in 2017 and USAC Midget and Silver Crown events, announced his retirement this week.
Hamilton, 27, decided to retire and devote time to his young family. He will be missed in racing circles.
The rumor is 2021 Little 500 champion Tyler Roahrig will take over Hamilton’s seat with Klatt Enterprises and car owner Bobby East.
