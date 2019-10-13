When it comes to winning elections in Madison County, there are three key factors for the success of individual candidates and their respective political parties.
For many areas of Indiana and the country, the key is voter turnout on Election Day and it is crucial in Madison County.
Both the Democratic and Republican parties locally make efforts to get their base to the polls.
Getting people to cast ballots on Election Day in Anderson is particularly critical for the Republican Party.
The two real keys in Anderson municipal elections are the number of absentee ballots that are cast and the number of straight party ballots.
As of Tuesday, there have been 1,501 absentee ballots requested in Madison County, predominantly from the city of Anderson. A total of 714 have been returned.
Those numbers will increase before Nov. 5.
Four years ago, 3,720 absentee ballots were cast, and in 2011, the number was 3,889.
The rule of thumb for political observers from both parties is the majority of absentee ballots cast favor the Democrats.
I can’t count the number of times that a defeated Republican Party candidate has stated that they won on Election Day but lost because of the absentee ballots.
It seems that, despite their best efforts, Republicans can’t make a dent in the Democratic Party advantage when it comes to absentee ballots.
Many times GOP candidates state they were working hard on absentee ballots or that Republicans like to go to the polls to vote.
At least one local Republican elected official bemoaned the fact that the party doesn’t perform better when it comes to absentee ballots.
“There hasn’t been a strategy to collect more absentee ballots by the party for years,” the official said. “There is no effort being made.”
The consensus of opinion is that before voting starts on Election Day, the Republican Party candidates are already behind. The question becomes, can they overcome that disadvantage at the polls?
The other key is straight party voting, which has traditionally favored the Democrats.
Four years ago in Anderson, when Democrat Thomas Broderick Jr. defeated incumbent Republican Kevin Smith for mayor, the difference in the number of straight party votes was 1,736 in favor of the Democrats.
There was an oddity in local politics during the 2018 election cycle for county offices with the Republican Party getting 3,067 more straight party ballots cast.
The GOP official was critical of the party for the number of vacancies on the ballot — mainly that no Republicans are running in Anderson for three city council at-large seats.
The fact that no GOP candidates are running for those seats comes into play when it comes to straight party voting. A person casting a straight party ballot has to vote separately for the at-large candidates. The reason is because more than one person could be elected.
It’s not hard to believe a Republican voter casting a ballot for Rick Gardner for mayor would vote for at least one council at-large candidate.
