Two events this took place this week — one at the national level and one in Indianapolis — that are giving the Indiana Democratic Party some hope for the 2022 election cycle.
The Indiana State Republican Party last weekend nominated Diego Morales to be its candidate for secretary of state over Holli Sullivan.
Normally, the secretary of state race plays second fiddle to the higher profile U.S. Senate contest when it comes to election campaigns.
What makes the secretary of state race enticing for Democrats is that Morales twice served in the office during the terms of Charlie White and Todd Rokita.
His employment in either case didn’t last very long, with the Associated Press reporting he was terminated for failing to complete work and a lack of focus.
Not exactly a ringing endorsement for a candidate who wants the office.
Morales is also a firm believer that the 2020 presidential election was a scam and that Donald Trump was cheated.
If elected, he wants to cut the number of early voting days in half from 28 to 14; he also wants everyone casting a ballot to show proof of citizenship.
With the state’s dismal record on voter turnout, cutting days for early voting and other impediments to voting should be frowned upon.
Morales is facing Democrat Destiny Wells, who has spent the past week campaigning with U.S. Senate candidate Thomas McDermott Jr. against incumbent Republican Todd Young.
That leads to the bigger event of the past week — the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn the 50-year-old Roe vs Wade ruling concerning abortion rights in the U.S.
This month, the GOP-controlled Indiana General Assembly will reconvene for a special session and is expected to pass legislation ending all legal abortions in the state.
Democrats across the country and in Indiana are attempting to make that court ruling a key issue in the upcoming elections.
Their hope is that millions of women will be so upset by the decision that they will express that anger in the voting booth come November and vote Democrat for members of Congress and state wide offices.
It was no great surprise when Indiana Democrats recalled the comment made by Republican Senate candidate Richard Mourdock in 2012 when he said in a debate against Joe Donnelly a woman who becomes pregnant by a rapist is “carrying a gift from God.”
Undoubtedly, the Roe v. Wade decision will bring Democrats more votes in November, but how much will it matter?
Those votes could make a difference in swing districts, of which there are very few in Indiana when it comes to seats in the General Assembly or Congress.
Unless there is a massive shift by voters from Republican to Democrat, a change in political power is unlikely to happen. And it’s unlikely to reverse the strong GOP trend for the past decade in this county.