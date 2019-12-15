Within the past few weeks, two candidates seeking to be elected as Indiana’s governor in 2020 received endorsements from state organizations.
The real question is, will these endorsements carry much weight with voters more than five months from the May primary election and, more importantly, next November?
Over the years, endorsements for political candidates have lost their importance with voters. They only really become interesting if a traditional endorsement for a candidate of a political party is not given.
For only the second time in history, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce has made an endorsement in the governor’s race. The first time was in 2008, when it backed Republican gubernatorial candidate Mitch Daniels.
So it was not really a surprise when the Indiana Chamber endorsed incumbent Republican Eric Holcomb. The endorsement was not much of a blip on the political radar screen in Indiana, outside of Holcomb’s campaign and the state GOP organization.
What was somewhat of a surprise was that the endorsement came so early in the 2020 gubernatorial campaign, since we don’t even know who the Democrat Party candidate will be.
Holcomb does have an announced opponent in the upcoming primary election, political unknown Brian Roth of Westfield.
Roth said he is running for the nomination to give Republicans a choice in the primary election. He has vowed to serve one term and to donate his salary to not-for-profits.
Roth does make a point that Holcomb announced his bid for re-election in July, which means it will be an 18-month campaign. He notes Holcomb will be splitting his time between governing and campaigning.
The last time there was a challenge in the GOP primary was in 2008 when Daniels was nominated. Before that, the last challenge came in 1984.
The Indiana American Federation of Teachers announced it is endorsing state lawmaker Eddie Melton for the Democratic Party nomination for governor.
Melton is expected to challenge Woody Myers and Josh Owens for the nomination.
The AFT endorsement could have more of an impact because it is coming before the primary election in May.
According to media reports, the AFT has 4,000 members across the Hoosier State.
Granted, that is not a large number when compared to the number of potential registered voters in Indiana. But it becomes significant if the teachers work for Melton during the primary campaign and encourage friends and relatives to vote for Melton.
Most political observers believe that Myers, a former Indiana state health commissioner who served in a similar post in New York City, will be the nominee. Myers did challenge incumbent Democrat Andre Carson for the 7th Congressional District nomination in 2008.
Unfortunately for Indiana Democrats, it appears almost certain that Holcomb will be re-elected as governor in 2020.
Holcomb’s campaign has already raised more than $6 million, and any Democrat will have a difficult time overcoming the state’s traditional leaning for GOP candidates in state races.
Several prominent Democrats have opted to sit out the gubernatorial race next year, which is more significant than any recent endorsements.
