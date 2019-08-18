When the deadline passed to fill vacancies on the November ballot with no Republicans running for at-large seats on the Anderson City Council, many political observers were left wondering what strategy was being employed.
By not challenging Democrat incumbents Ty Bibbs and Rebecca Crumes and former councilman Rick Muir, who won one of the nominations in the May primary, it seemed like Republican mayoral candidate Rick Gardner was conceding a GOP majority on the council.
But in recent weeks, the thinking behind that strategy is starting to come into focus.
Gardner, the current Madison County auditor, along with Libertarian Rob Joswiak, is challenging incumbent Democrat Thomas Broderick Jr. to lead the city for the next four years.
Those close to Gardner are indicating that the Republican candidate is getting some support from the Democrat stronghold that is the city’s 4th District.
Obviously, that support is coming from Crumes and Bibbs. Since the GOP didn’t field candidates for the at-large seats on the city council, they, along with Muir, were assured of victory.
If elected, is Gardner counting on Bibbs and Crumes to support any measures brought to the city council in the future?
Currently, only two of the city council's nine members are Republicans. Jennifer Culp in District 1 and Jon Bell in District 3 both are facing challengers.
In District 5, former Republican councilman Art Pepela Jr. is challenging incumbent Democrat Lance Stephenson.
In addition to no Republican challengers for the at-large seats, Democrats Donna Davis (District 2), Ollie H. Dixon (District 4), and Joe Newman (District 6) are assured of another term.
The best Republicans can hope for following the November election is a gain of one seat.
Both Crumes and Bibbs have been vocal critics of the Broderick administration for the past three-plus years.
What has Gardner promised those two Democrats in return for their behind-the-scenes support and other Democrats in the 4th District? Any support for Gardner would have to be contingent on something in return.
For years the Republican Party has attempted to make strides in the three heavily Democrat districts with little success.
Will 4th District Democrats have enough confidence in Gardner’s platform as mayor — one not announced to date — to bridge the vote gap?
Are those Democrats aiding Gardner willing to risk the ire of their party in the future?
The real determining factor in Anderson elections is turnout and straight party voting. In 2015 the Anderson straight party vote for Democrats and Broderick was 63% compared to 39% for Smith and the Republican Party.
Those are numbers Gardner and the GOP will have a tough time overcoming in November.
Senior Reporter Ken de la Bastide’s column publishes Sundays. Contact him at ken.delabastide@heraldbulletin.com or 765-640-4863.
