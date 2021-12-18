Now that the READI grants have been announced, one unanswered question is, how much of the $20 million for the region will come to Madison County?
The state formed 17 different regions to disburse $500 million in federal funds.
Five of the regions received 50% of the funding, or $250 million. They were requesting considerably more than that in the application process.
That left $250 million to be distributed to the remaining five regions. The region that includes Madison County received 40% of its requested funds.
The region was seeking $49.9 million.
The problem for Madison County officials is that it’s included in the same region as Hamilton and Marion counties and the communities of Zionsville and McCordsville.
County officials requested $7.1 million for three projects. Funding was sought for the renovation of Athletic Park and the purchase of the former Anderson University building at the Flagship Enterprise Center and for a spec building in Elwood and a new town hall and commercial facility in Summitville.
A look at the list of submitted projects for the region shows Indianapolis sought $11.8 million for six projects, Hamilton County requested $26.6 million for four projects and McCordsville is seeking $4.3 million.
How the $20 million for the region will be distributed will be determined by officials from the three counties and two communities.
One of the Indianapolis projects is for a watershed report card of the White River at an estimated cost of $1.4 million and a request of $250,000 from the funding allocated for the region.
It’s a project that will benefit the entire region and can be expected to receive funding in the future.
Another is $2.5 million for a regional job training center, again a benefit for the region.
Noblesville requested $9 million for creation of a business and residential development in an area known as Federal Hill along the White River.
Carmel is seeking $7 million for an expansion of Conner Prairie.
The key for the distribution will depend on how many Madison County officials are included among the group that makes the final determination.
Local officials are hoping that since the region received 40% of the requested funding, the decision will be made to provide all the projects with an across-the-board dividing of the funds.
For Madison County, that certainly appears to be the best scenario in that it would make all the projects receive an equal share of the funds.
It was hard to imagine that the state’s fastest growing area in terms of population growth and job creation would only receive 40% of the funding being sought for the Indianapolis metropolitan area.
Had the Indiana Economic Development Corp. and Gov. Eric Holcomb decided to provide each region with an equal share of the funding, that would have been $29.4 million.
Once the region including Madison County starts making decisions, it is hoped there will be transparency included as part of the discussions.
Only time will tell.
