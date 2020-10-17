There are 12 county offices up for election in November, and Republicans currently hold eight of them.
Local residents are taking advantage of early voting at the Madison County and through voting by mail with almost 10,000 ballots already cast.
The unknown is, are those people opting to vote a straight ticket or are they voting for candidates of both political parties?
Will Republicans stay home and vote a straight ticket?
At stake is control of both the Madison County Board of Commissioners and the Madison County Council, where there are currently Republican majorities.
Republicans have a 5-2 majority on the council. Incumbent Democrat Lisa Hobbs has decided not to seek another term as an at-large member.
Democrats would have to sweep the three at-large positions in November to narrow the gap to a 4-3 GOP majority.
Current Republicans on the ballot include Anthony Emery and Ben Gale; they’re joined by first-time candidate Mikeal Vaughn.
On the Democrat side of the ballot, longtime judge Tom Newman Jr. is the only candidate who has appeared on the ballot in the past.
Treva Bostic and Stephany Mae Finney are both first-time candidates.
Right now, all three positions on the Board of Commissioners are held by Republicans with only incumbent John Richwine running for re-election.
Mike Phipps lost his re-election bid to longtime county officeholder Darlene Likens in the primary.
Richwine is running against first-time candidate Lindsay Brown and Likens is being opposed by Ollie Dixon, a longtime member of the Anderson City Council.
Over the past few months, there has been what can only be described as a contentious relationship between the Republicans in county offices that control the purse strings and day-to-day operations of the county.
The well-documented dispute centers around the amount of money being spent by the commissioners to pay the Indianapolis law firm of Bose McKinney & Evans. That figure is in the range of $500,000.
With county government at a stalemate at this point in time, a compromise seems out of the question.
A question entering the final days of the campaign is, will that dispute and subsequent stalemate in the day-to-day running of the county translate into votes for the Democrats?
Almost all political observers believe that for any Democrat to win in a countywide election, they’ll have to garner support from Republicans and independents on Election Day.
Of the five Democrats seeking either election as a council member or commissioner, the most likely to attract Republicans and independents is Newman.
For Democrats to have any hope of making inroads into the leadership posts of county government, they have to count on large voter turnouts in Anderson and Elwood, which are the last bastions of strength the party has in Madison County.
With President Donald Trump and Gov. Eric Holcomb on the ballot, it could be difficult for Democrats to attract GOP voters.
