As the nation prepares to celebrate its 247th birthday, the U.S. Supreme Court has issued two rulings that will have consequences for years to come.
When our founding fathers adopted the Declaration of Independence, it included the phrase “all men are created equal.”
Over the years, the nation has struggled with that concept — including the fact that at the time the nation was founded, slaves were counted as three-fifths of a person to determine representation in the U.S. House of Representatives.
That struggle culminated in the Civil War and allowed President Abraham Lincoln to abolish slavery in the country.
But that didn’t end the racial divide in the nation. There were the Ku Klux Klan, Jim Crow laws and the premise of “separate but equal” when it came to education and social interactions.
Forty-five years ago, Congress passed affirmative action legislation, an attempt to bridge the racial and societal divides in the country.
It required public and private institutions of higher learning to take steps to allow minority students an opportunity to obtain a higher education.
This past week, in a divided decision, the Supreme Court effectively struck down that measure.
We all know that the education being offered in school systems is not equal when it comes to the potential for being admitted to a college or university.
The level, quality and opportunities being offered in public and private schools are not equal, which makes it harder for some students to gain admission to an institution of higher learning.
The only alternative is to hope that those overseeing admissions to secondary education will develop a new system that will allow all students wanting to obtain a higher education that opportunity.
I can remember first applying to Ball State University in 1973 and being told my grades were not acceptable.
Fortunately, another admissions counselor said since I was a Vietnam veteran he would admit me to the university.
It’s hard to relate to the disappointment that a person of color might have experienced when denied admission to a college or university before affirmative action.
The Supreme Court issued a second divided opinion — in a case filed in Colorado — that could restrict the rights of LGBTQ Americans.
Does this ruling mean that businesses can refuse service to LGBTQ citizens?
Hopefully these rulings will not result in a return to widespread discrimination in this country, which would take us in a backward direction.