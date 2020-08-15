There is an old adage that the only thing certain in life is death and taxes, and for Madison County residents there is a gloomy picture on the horizon.
As the battle between the Madison County Council and the Madison County Commissioners over paying for legal services and the purchase of highway department equipment enters a third week, it will be the taxpayers footing the bill.
The law firm of Bose McKinney & Evans, hired by the commissioners as the county attorney, is owed somewhere in the neighborhood of $260,000.
The council in recent weeks at first denied a request for additional funding because the commissioners exceeded the $150,000 budgeted for legal costs this year and didn’t request an additional appropriation before Bose McKinney & Evans continued to work.
So for several weeks, the majority of the commissioners have contended that some required work, including the signing of COVID-19 reimbursement funding and other contracts, couldn’t be done because there was not a county attorney.
The council this past week approved a total of $120,000 to pay Bose McKinney & Evans. The hope of the council was that $100,000 would go toward the owed amount and $20,000 would be used to pay for legal services for two months.
Unfortunately, that didn’t take place.
At some point, the commissioners will request funding from the Council to pay any remaining unpaid legal claims and money for legal services ($10,000 per month) for the end of the year.
The reality that is realized by the elected officials involved is the belief that the attorney fees will have to be paid eventually.
If the fees are not paid up front, it can be anticipated Bose McKinney & Evans will file a lawsuit against the county for the payment.
It’s a case of pay now or pay later. If a lawsuit is filed the county, through tax dollars, will have to pay legal costs and most likely the amount owed.
It’s a somewhat similar situation with the county highway department equipment.
The county received three trucks and lawn equipment from two local companies through a lease/purchase agreement. A payment of $585,000 is past due while elected officials try to determine if the purchases were done properly and who should sign the document to release the funds from the bank.
Should the divide not be worked out between the elected officials, there is a chance the equipment will be repossessed.
If the trucks are repossessed, the county will face charges for the action and the difference between what was owed on the purchase and what the trucks sell for at auction.
That would be a black eye for the county.
If the worst case scenario happens, it won’t be the elected officials paying for the attorney fees and equipment — it will be the taxpayers.
At this point, political agendas have to be set aside and a resolution of the differences reached.
The taxpayers shouldn’t be on the hook for the funds.
