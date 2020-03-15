“It’s like deja vu all over again,” baseball Hall of Famer Yogi Berra famously said.
That saying could be applicable in Madison County.
Amid the whirlwind of events on a daily basis taking place with the coronavirus pandemic, Madison County’s elected officials are battling their own tempest.
The battle is over the idea of adopting vote centers starting with the primary election. It has pitted on one side the Madison County Council, County Clerk Olivia Pratt, and Commissioner John Richwine against commissioners Kelly Gaskill and Mike Phipps.
The Election Board and County Council both voted earlier this month for the county to adopt vote centers at 28 locations around the county.
With a March 5 deadline, the Board of Commissioners, led by Gaskill and Phipps, failed to vote on the resolution.
The end result is that last week the county council approved $867,000 to purchase additional voting machines and reduced the commissioners’ budget by $163,956 to help cover the expense.
The cut included the county administrator’s position left vacant when Tim Westerfield resigned and that of drainage coordinator Todd Baldridge.
Phipps and Gaskill tried to head off the council’s action by naming former independent Anderson mayoral candidate Rob Jozwiak as interim county administrator.
What makes all of this interesting is that Baldridge, through a privately owned company, acts as a consultant on campaigns. He has worked for Kelly Gaskill, Mike Gaskill, Phipps, Jozwiak and County Auditor Rick Gardner.
Phipps and Kelly Gaskill have indicated they will not pay any claims for new voting machines in the future.
The options are to pay the bill or face a lawsuit for non-payment. That will set the stage for a potential lawsuit being filed by the Madison County Election Board or the County Council against the commissioners.
Everyone in county government, except for Phipps and Gaskill, contend everyone was on board with the move to vote centers this year and the benefits of a potential higher turnout and savings to the county.
At least two commissioners didn’t use their ticket.
If it sounds far-fetched that one county elected body would sue another, all county residents have to remember is what happened in 2012.
Phipps, Mike Gaskill and Gardner all served on the County Council at the time. All three are darlings of the Tea Party organization. Following an investigation into emails sent in 2012 by GOP Councilman and Tea Party-backed candidate David McCartney, the council slashed staffing in the Information Technology Department and commissioners’ office.
The commissioners, with Richwine as a member, filed a lawsuit against the County Council over the cuts and a reported violation of the state’s Open Door Law.
The 2012 election saw Phipps and Gaskill defeated in their re-election bids that split the local Republican Party.
Although the discontent between the traditional GOP old guard and the Tea Party faction has been mostly below the surface, it appears ready to explode this spring.
