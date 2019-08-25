It has been almost three months since Adam Watters, the son of the Anderson police chief, was placed on administrative leave without pay following his arrest on allegations of domestic violence.
Since that time the local Republican Party has raised the issue of incumbent Democrat Thomas Broderick Jr.’s lack of action against Tony Watters following a reported confrontation with the Indiana State Police.
Broderick is seeking a second term as mayor against Republican Rick Gardner and Libertarian Rob Jozwiak.
The issue of disciplinary action against Tony Watters was first raised by Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings, a Republican, who called for the removal of Watters as police chief.
There was a meeting that included ISP investigators, Cummings and Broderick concerning what took place at Tony Watters’ residence at the time of his son’s arrest.
It was reported at the time that ISP was going to provide Broderick with documentation regarding what took place. As of a week ago, Broderick said that information has not been provided.
Kyle Hupfer, chairman of the Indiana Republican Party, raised the issue again a few weeks ago, hinting it was a campaign issue that could impact the mayoral race in Anderson.
A week ago Gardner weighed in on the issue by stating that Watters should be demoted as chief of police and that if elected mayor, he would seek to name a police and fire chief in Anderson from outside the two respective departments.
Broderick responded that he wouldn’t take any action against Watters based on rumors and not facts.
In a press release issued on Friday, Gardner again brought up the status of Watters.
“We will bring integrity back to the police department by removing the current police chief and replacing him with someone with an impeccable record and thus stop the embarrassment he has caused the department, all other officers and the City of Anderson,” Gardner said.
Obviously if Gardner or Jozwiak are elected the mayor in November, it would be safe to say that most of the department heads appointed by Broderick would be replaced in a new administration, including Watters and Fire Chief Dave Cravens.
Traditionally the police and fire chiefs, along with most other department heads, come from the ranks of the political party of the mayor.
With Election Day a little more than two months away the real question is, will Broderick remain silent on the future status of Tony Watters as police chief in the hope the issue will fade?
That is not likely to happen as Gardner and the GOP appear to be content to continually bring the issue up during the campaign.
It’s an issue that Gardner will not allow to go away. As of Friday, Jozwiak had not commented.
If ISP has a written report concerning what took place on June 7 at Tony Watters’ residence, it should be provided to Broderick’s office and subsequently made available to the public.
