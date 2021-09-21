For competitors and fans of pavement super late model racing, there are races that are considered a must during the year.
Two of the biggest super late model races in the country take place in the Hoosier State.
There is the Hubler Group Redbud 400 at Anderson Speedway in July and the Winchester 400 that takes place in October.
Other top super late model races include the Snowball Derby in Florida in December at the top of the list, the All American 400 in Nashville next month and the Rattler 250 in Alabama in the spring.
This year will be the 50th running of the Winchester 400, and I’ve been fortunate to attend many of these events over the past few decades.
The former American Speed Association sanctioned the Winchester 400 for many years with top late model drivers like Bob Senneker, Mike Eddy, Mark Martin, Butch Miller and Gary St. Amant in the field.
There were a few years in the 1990s when the race was sanctioned by the former All Pro Series, and in recent years the sanctioning body has been the Champion Racing Association.
It has always amazed me more competitors don’t travel from the South and upper Midwest to run the Winchester 400.
Not since the ASA days has the field for the Winchester 400 topped 30 competitors. No doubt part of the problem is the race has been scheduled in conflict with OctoberFest in Winchester.
This year the winner’s share at the Winchester 400 has been increased to $25,000.
But if 50 cars are entered, the winner’s share increases to $50,000 with $2,000 to start.
Personally, I doubt 50 cars will make the trip to Winchester Speedway for the Oct. 17 race.
But $25,000 should be significant enough to attract some competitors from the south and upper Midwest.
As a comparison, the Snowball Derby pays $22,500 to the winner, the Redbud 400 pays $15,000 and the All American 400 paid $15,000 last year.
Hoping the additional cash for the winner will attract drivers to the Winchester 400.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
The IndyCar schedule has been released for 2022 with two oval races added at Iowa Speedway and a return to Toronto for a street course event.
There are five oval races on the 17-race schedule, an increase of two.
I would still like to see more oval races on the IndyCar schedule with returns to the Milwaukee Mile and Michigan International Speedway.
IndyCar and NASCAR will be back on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on the weekend of July 31 with the Xfinity Series.
With one race remaining in IndyCar, there are three drivers competing for the championship.
Alex Palou leads over Pato O’Ward and Josef Newgarden. Only a disaster should keep Palou from winning the title for Chip Ganassi Racing.
