Republican Sen. Todd Young has become the focus of discontent among Indiana party leaders.
Young was one of 17 Republicans in the U.S. Senate to vote for the $1 trillion infrastructure bill being sought by President Joe Biden.
The Republicans joined with the Democratic Party senators to avoid a possible filibuster hurdle. The bill also has the support of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Indiana’s other senator, Mike Braun, voted against the legislation because it would add to the national debt, he said.
“As the Crossroads of America,” Young said in a statement explaining his yes vote, “Indiana understands the need for federal investment in our crumbling infrastructure, especially with nearly 5,500 miles of Hoosier highways in poor condition. That’s why I voted today to formally begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill.”
An interesting development was a tweet by the Indiana Republican Party calling the legislation President Biden and the radical left’s reckless spending. So is Kyle Hupfer, chairman of the state GOP organization, unhappy with Young’s vote on the legislation.
Whether or not the state GOP is unhappy will probably not have much of an impact on Young’s bid for re-election next year. He is not likely to face a strong challenger in the GOP primary for a second term in office.
But there is a lot of speculation about what may take place in GOP circles in 2024 during the next presidential election year.
Indiana will elect a new governor, because Eric Holcomb’s two terms will have been completed.
Braun could seek a second term in the U.S. Senate. However, speculation is that Braun will not run for his Senate seat but will rather run for governor in Indiana.
Braun could be one of many candidates seeking the GOP nomination. Others include Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Attorney General Todd Rokita and possibly Hupfer or former Indiana House speaker Brian Bosma.
The word is that Holcomb will seek the GOP’s nomination for the U.S. Senate in 2024.
Of course it’s not known who will be the Democratic Party candidate for the Senate seat in 2024, but former Sen. Joe Donnelly has to be considering another run for the office.
Donnelly served three terms in the U.S. House and was elected to the Senate in 2012, defeating Republican Richard Mourdock, before losing to Braun in 2018.
For the past few weeks, state Democrats have been conducting informational meetings on Biden’s American Rescue Plan legislation with Donnelly making numerous appearances.
Donnelly is proving to be a team player as the state party works to re-energize its base of support in an effort to contend for the election of a candidate to a statewide office.
For Indiana Democrats, it has been a dismal decade watching Mike Pence and Holcomb winning the governor’s race, and Young and Braun winning contests for the U.S. Senate.
