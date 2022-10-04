This is a crucial week for two traveling series that regularly appear at Anderson Speedway.
This Thursday marks the seventh running of the Tony Elliott Classic for non-wing sprint cars in a 100-lap battle.
But it also marks the penultimate race in the inaugural 500 Sprint Car Tour season.
Currently, Dakoda Armstrong holds a slim four-point margin over Kody Swanson.
Armstrong has been able to maintain the points lead for most of the season despite not scoring a victory, but the New Castle driver has been consistent all year.
He’s due for a victory, and this could be the week it becomes a reality.
There are 25 sprint cars entered with several drivers capable of scoring a victory.
At the top of the list is Tyler Roahrig, who has been the dominant driver in sprint car action at Anderson Speedway -- including the defending Lucas Oil Little 500 champion and a three-time winner of the Elliott Classic.
Include in the mix Kyle O’Gara, Swanson, Bobby Santos III, Billy Wease -- who is third in the points -- and Caleb Armstrong.
The 500 Sprint Car Tour’s final race of the year is set for Oct. 22 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.
Racing action includes the penultimate race for the rejuvenated Kenyon Midget Series under the leadership of new owner Brad Hayes.
Dameron Taylor, seeking a third championship, took over the points lead from Jack Macenko following the most recent race at Mount Lawn Speedway.
Taylor has an eight-point margin over Macenko, and there are 15 Midgets entered this week.
The field includes leading rookie of the year driver Kyle Ford, Alexandria resident Clayton Gaines and Frankton’s John Robbins.
Any of that trio could find their way to victory lane.
Taylor and Macenko have both scored victories at Anderson Speedway this year, and Taylor is the all-time winner at the local track.
The series closes out the season at the US 24 dirt track near Logansport on Oct. 15.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
The NASCAR Cup race at Talladega was not the greatest there ever was, but it was an entertaining race.
One of the nice aspects of the event is the dreaded “big one” didn’t take place, wiping out numerous contenders.
Race winner Chase Elliott used the right strategy and on the final lap got the right push to score the victory and advance to the next round of the Chase for the championship.
Elliott became the first driver eligible for the championship to win a race during the Chase.
The next race is on the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway, which is always an interesting event, and there is always the possibility of a first-time winner.