It was a chaotic start to the IndyCar season, and when the dust settled, it was Marcus Ericsson claiming the victory.
A record 27 cars started the opening race of the 2023 campaign, but before a lap was completed, the race was under a red flag for an incident that eliminated six cars.
That was not the end of the carnage. Two more cars were eliminated before the halfway point with a third, being driven by Kyle Kirkwood, able to limp to the finish.
The incident that changed the outcome of the race on the St. Petersburg, Florida, street course came on Lap 51 when pole-sitter Romain Grosjean and defending race-winner Scott McLaughlin got together while battling for the point.
The end result was both drivers ended up in the tire barrier, ending Grosjean’s day and taking McLaughlin out of contention.
But the drama wasn’t over until the final stages of the race when race-leader Pato O’Ward momentarily lost power on the front straight, allowing Ericsson to take the point and the victory.
O’Ward held on to finish second followed by Scott Dixon, Alexander Rossi -- driving for a new team -- and Graham Rahal.
What was good to see was after the race Grosjean and McLaughlin embracing and discussing what took place.
Obviously, at the point in the race where the two drivers got together, whoever emerged out front was probably going to be the victor.
IndyCar travels next to Texas Motor Speedway on April 2.
Whenever a series is racing on a street course, there are precious few passing zones, and concrete barriers for the most part line the circuit.
It could be a preview of the NASCAR Cup race when it goes to Chicago for a street race in the Windy City.
The Cup cars are bigger than Indy cars and don’t handle as well, so the Windy City race could be a crash fest.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Ten drivers, including two former winners, are entered for the 75th running of the Lucas Oil Little 500 on May 27 at Anderson Speedway.
Defending race-winner Tyler Roahrig will look to make it three wins in a row, and Bobby Santos III will look for a second win.
Caleb and Dakoda Armstrong are both entered along with Chris Neuenschwander, Nick Hamilton and Derek Bischak.
Drew Crenshaw is the first rookie to enter, making the journey from Idaho along with car owner Mike Anderson.
The American Speed Association Stars National Tour will conduct its first race this weekend at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida.
There is a strong field of cars entered for the Sunshine State 200 including Bubba Pollard, Stephen Nasse, Ty Majeski, Boris Jurkovich, Casey Roderick, Carson Hocevar and Grant Enfinger.
Hopefully, many of these drivers will commit to running the full schedule when it comes to Anderson and Winchester later this year.