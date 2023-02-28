The awaited start of the IndyCar season takes place this weekend with the traditional opening race at St. Petersburg, Florida.
There are 27 cars entered for the event, which is a good start to the season and will hopefully result in more than 33 entries for the Indianapolis 500 in May.
Everyone is expecting a battle for the championship among drivers racing for Team Penske and Ganassi Racing, and that should be anticipated.
Scott Dixon, defending Indy 500 champion Marcus Ericsson and Alex Palou give Ganassi a strong line-up of drivers.
Of course Team Penske is just as strong with Josef Newgarden, Will Power and Scott McLaughlin as challengers throughout the year.
McLaughlin is the defending St. Petersburg race winner.
Andretti Autosport will be led by Colton Herta and Romain Grosjean with second-year driver Kyle Kirkwood moving over from A.J. Foyt Racing.
A team to watch during the year has to be Arrow/McLaren with the signing of Alexander Rossi and Felix Rosenqvist in its stable.
It should be an exciting season for IndyCar, but I still wish it would have added one or two more oval races to the schedule.
OTHER RACING NEWS
Unfortunately, NASCAR conducted the last race on the Fontana oval in California this past weekend.
The track is being converted into a short track by 2026, and its loss eliminates from the NASCAR schedule one of the most competitive tracks where racing took place.
On Sunday, the Cup drivers consistently raced three- and four-wide for position, unlike the double-file parade at Daytona.
The Fontana track in its current form will be missed not only by NASCAR, but it always could have been considered for an IndyCar race.
Anderson’s Greg VanAlst, coming off the ARCA Series win at Daytona International Speedway, is seeking sponsorship help to compete at the next race in Phoenix.