For the past two years, Romain Grosjean has been knocking on the door for that first win with IndyCar.
Grosjean has finished second in two consecutive races and has to be considered a contender for the victory at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on May 13.
At Barber Motorsports Park on Sunday, Grosjean was deprived of the victory when he used up his push-to-pass additional power allocation before the closing stages of the race.
That allowed Scott McLaughlin to power past Grosjean and record the victory.
Thus far in his career, Grosjean has finished six times on the IndyCar podium.
He is past due for a victory which could come this month.
McLaughlin was the fourth different winner in the four IndyCar races this season.
He joined Penske Racing teammate Josef Newgarden, Chip Ganassi Racing's Marcus Ericsson and first-time winner Kyle Kirkwood of Andretti Autosport.
The month of May is always one of my favorite times of the year, with the running of the Indianapolis 500 and Lucas Oil Little 500 capping off the month.
The month also will see USAC Silver Crown drivers compete at Terre Haute on May 7 and Indianapolis Raceway Park on May 26.
The USAC Sprint cars have three events scheduled in the Hoosier State at Terre Haute and the Circle City raceway.
Currently there are 34 entries for the Indianapolis 500 to fill the 33 spots on the starting grid.
I suspect by the start of practice and qualifying, that number could increase.
Right now, there are 28 entries for the Little 500 at Anderson Speedway, and officials expect more than 40 teams to attempt to make the 33-car starting field.
Former winner Bobby Santos III is entered along with defending race winner Tyler Roahrig, who will look to make it three consecutive wins.
Not included on the entry list but expected at Anderson are former winners Kody Swanson and Jeff Bloom.
Four standouts with USAC are entered for the 75th running of the Little 500 including 2022 rookie of the year CJ Leary, 2021 rookie of the year Brady Bacon, Tanner Swanson and rookie of the year contender Logan Seavey.
Last year, Tanner Swanson was a contender for the win in the Sam Pierce-owned car until a mechanical gremlin ended his night.
Other strong entries include Caleb and Dakoda Armstrong, Brian Gerster, Shane Hollingsworth, Emerson Axsom and Nick Hamilton.
Competitors with the 500 Sprint Car Tour who can be expected in Anderson are Billy Wease, Isaac Chapple, Taylor Ferns and hopefully Kyle O’Gara.
Local drivers entered or expected to enter are Jacob McElfresh, Travis Welpott and Doug Fitzwater.
All we need now is warmer weather.