The 2023 season schedule has been released for the IndyCar Series with the only disappointment being a lack of more races on ovals.
As has been the case in recent years, the IndyCar Series will of course be competing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the May running of the Indianapolis 500.
The other oval races for next season include Texas, the former Gateway International Speedway and two races at the Iowa oval on the same weekend.
There are 12 races set for street and permanent road courses, including two on the road course at IMS.
The series used to compete at Michigan International Speedway, Richmond and the Milwaukee Mile.
It would be nice to see at least two or three additional oval tracks added to the schedule in the future.
I have always hoped a return to Michigan and the Milwaukee Mile would be added to the schedule.
The Michigan oval races always produced great racing, and the Milwaukee Mile would be a return to a traditional venue.
I’m not opposed to the street courses on the schedule, but in reality, the better racing takes place at Barber Motorsports Park, Road America, Mid-Ohio, Portland and Laguna Seca.
Schedules are always tough to put together, which is determined by sponsorships, availability of the venue and fans interested in attending an event.
A 17- or 18-race schedule with six or seven ovals and 12 road and street courses would be ideal.
Recently, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing announced their driver lineup for next season.
Jack Harvey will take over the No. 30 entry, while Christian Lundgaard will drive the No. 45 Honda-powered entry. Graham Rahal will continue in the No. 15 entry.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
This weekend is the biggest super late model race in the country with the 55th running of the Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida.
There are 62 teams entered with four regulars from NASCAR on the list -- Brad Keselowski, Erik Jones, Noah Gragson and William Byron.
The other central Indiana driver on the list is Billy VanMeter.
Stephen Nasse, the winner of the Winchester 400 and All American 400, has to be a favorite for the Snowball Derby victory and along with perennial favorite Bubba Pollard will look for a first Snowball Derby victory.
The Snowball Derby week is one any fan of pavement racing should attend at least once with action for four days leading up to the big race.
I’ve been there twice, and although I won’t be making the trip to Florida this week, it’s on my list for a return visit in the future.