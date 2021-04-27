There have been two recent incidents that spotlighted the safety requirements for America’s premier racing organizations.
Following the IndyCar Series race at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama, veteran driver Ryan Hunter-Reay said the sanctioning bodies requirement of the “aeroscreen” probably saved his life.
The “aeroscreen” is basically steel braces that encircle the top of the cockpit, providing drivers with a safety net against flying debris.
Hunter-Reay said a tire during a Lap 1 incident bounced off the aeroscreen instead of his helmet.
It was great to hear the safety measure performed as expected.
The second incident took place during the NASCAR Cup race at Talladega, Alabama.
The safety measures implemented by NASCAR undoubtedly spared driver Joey Logano any serious injuries when his car became airborne and landed on the roof.
Logano said the roof of the car was resting on the top of his helmet following the crash.
But he did raise concerns about the restrictor-plate racing at Daytona and Talladega that has the cars running in tight packs, bump drafting and blocking to maintain position.
Logano said he was fortunate while his car was airborne it wasn’t struck by another car in a similar fashion to the conclusion of the Daytona 500 when Ryan Newman’s airborne car was collected by another competitor.
Unfortunately, the roof flaps NASCAR mandated several years ago to prevent cars from becoming airborne have never really worked.
Race cars -- and in reality any car -- are likely to flip if the speeds are sufficient and the angle of impact is such the wheels leave the ground.
Restrictor-plate racing is here to stay, and now NASCAR needs to figure out a stronger brace across the roof of the race cars to prevent them collapsing down on the driver’s head.
Anderson’s Greg VanAlst was fortunate not to have flipped during the ARCA race at Talladega.
His Chevrolet was bump drafted on the right rear quarter panel which caused him to spin down the banking and collect the car of Ty Gibbs.
VanAlst’s car could have easily gone airborne as a result of the contact but luckily stayed on all four wheels.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Over the past 25 years, the Champion Racing Association has done a good job of promoting super late model racing in Indiana and the Midwest.
But recently there has to be cause for concern about the direction being taken in 2021.
Earlier this year the season-opening race at Anderson Speedway was postponed because of rain. But what was disappointing before the postponement was the fact only 13 teams were entered.
This past weekend the super late models made their return to Salem Speedway, but only nine drivers competed.
There were 17 pro late model JEGS All-Stars teams present at Salem.
Hoping CRA officials are working to determine why the super late model car count is down drastically from years past and a remedy is in the works.
