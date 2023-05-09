Will this be the weekend Romain Grosjean scores his first IndyCar victory?
Grosjean has been close to getting that initial victory, entering the Grand Prix weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway coming off a second-place finish at Barber Motorsports Park.
Will Power has won four times on the Indianapolis road circuit and posted his best finish of the year -- a third -- at Barber.
Simon Pagenaud is the only other driver to have won the race more than once, winning in 2014 and 2016.
The weekend is the kickoff to the running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 28, with qualification set for the weekend of May 20-21.
That Sunday will determine the first four rows on the starting grid for the Indianapolis 500 and the final six starting positions.
The final Fast Nine session will determine the pole position and the remainder of the front two rows.
I have a hunch the Indy Grand Prix will bring a second first-time winner in 2023, joining Kyle Kirkwood among the list of IndyCar race winners.
But several drivers, including Colton Herta and Simon Pagenaud, will look to break long streaks without a race win.
The month of May should be an exciting time in central Indiana, with the entry list for the Lucas Oil Little 500 at Anderson Speedway currently up to 31.
Two drivers not on the entry list but who will be in Anderson that weekend are two-time winner Kody Swanson and Kyle O’Gara.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
There was encouraging news this past weekend for the July running of the Redbud 400.
There were 38 cars for the ASA National Tour event at Madison (Wisconsin) International Raceway.
It’s an indication teams through the eastern portion of the country are willing to travel to the Midwest for a points race.
This weekend will be the first appearance to Anderson Speedway of the Ohio Wheelman Series for Street Stocks. That should draw a good car count for the 50-lap feature.
Last weekend, in Pennsylvania, the series attracted almost 30 entries, and more can be expected at Anderson.
Long-time local competitor Josh Poore is competing, and other area drivers who can be expected include Jason Atkinson, Andrew Teepe and Andrew Cook.