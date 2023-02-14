This week marks the official start of the NASCAR and ARCA seasons at Daytona International Speedway.
The official entry list was released for the Daytona 500 with 42 teams entered for 40 starting spots Sunday.
There are 36 teams automatically locked into the starting field as a result of the charter system.
Six teams will hope to make the starting field with two of the non-charter teams coming through qualifications and two from the qualifying races.
Among the drivers who have to make the field on speed or in the qualifying races is seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, now driving for Richard Petty Racing, and IndyCar veteran Conor Daly.
Since NASCAR did away with the champions provisional several years ago, it will require Johnson to race his way into the field.
It will be disappointing if Johnson doesn’t make the show.
On Saturday, Anderson’s Greg VanAlst will look for his first ARCA racing series victory.
A poll of media members by ARCA had at least a few of them predicting VanAlst will score a victory in 2023.
It would be awesome if the Anderson driver could win on stock car racing's biggest stage.
There has been a Midwestern presence during racing action at New Smyrna Speedway this week.
Alexandria’s Kent Baledge has been competing in the Pro Late Model events.
Baledge set fast time Monday but in three races has been unable to crack the top 10.
Champion Racing Association driver Katie Hettinger has been impressive in the Pro Late Model events.
The Michigan driver has a runner-up and third-place showing in three races and led a number of laps Tuesday.
Another CRA veteran, Charlie Keevan, has scored two top-10 finishes, and Dakota Stoup has a top-10 showing.
Billy VanMeter, a regular competitor at Anderson Speedway, is competing in the Super Late Model races, and Alexandria’s Willy DeHart has made at least one start in the Florida Modifieds event.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Two-time defending Lucas Oil Little 500 champion Tyler Roahrig is the first driver to enter the 75th running of the classic at Anderson Speedway in May.
The Plymouth driver will look to become the first driver to win three consecutive Little 500 races since Eric Gordon won five in a row from 2001 through 2005.