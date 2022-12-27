During the past year, I watched more than 100 races around Indiana and in Georgia, but the 74th running of the Lucas Oil Little 500 topped the list.
Tyler Roahrig made it back-to-back wins in a race that saw many of the contenders fall by the wayside at Anderson Speedway.
But Roahrig survived two incidents during the event that could have cost the Plymouth driver the victory.
The red flag waved on Lap 260 when Shane Hollingsworth made contact with leader Tanner Swanson.
Behind that incident, Bobby Santos III checked up and made contact with Hollingsworth and Roahrig, with the end result Santos flipping over the back of Hollingsworth and barrel rolling several times before coming to a stop in Turn 1.
Roahrig climbed over the back wheel of Santos and was able to continue.
Just a few laps later, Roahrig also made contact with Billy Wease that caused suspension damage, but he soldiered on to return to victory.
The second race at the top of the list was the season-ending JEGS All-Stars 100-lap event at Winchester Speedway.
Chase Burda led from Lap 3 through Lap 95 when he was pushed up the track in Turn 1 by Giovanni Ruggerio, allowing William Sawalich to take the lead and win by 1.285 seconds.
Third on my list was the Kenyon Midget Series race at Anderson Speedway in which Thomas Schrage survived a tangle in a heat race and then charged from the back of the pack to win the feature event.
Schrage battled with race-leader Dameron Taylor for several laps, looking to make the pass of Taylor on the inside of the corners, but momentum kept Taylor on the point. Schrage made the pass on Lap 23 when Taylor drifted up in Turn 4.
Fourth on the list was the Indianapolis 500 with Chip Ganassi Racing recording a fifth victory, but it wasn't the expected winning driver.
Marcus Ericsson brought Ganassi the prize Sunday following an unbelievable mistake by Scott Dixon.
Dixon started on the pole position, led 95 laps and was leading the race when he entered the pits for the final time on Lap 176.
He was penalized for speeding on pit road and had to make another trip down pit lane.
Ericsson took the lead with 17 laps remaining and had to survive a late-race stoppage to claim the victory.
The Winchester 400 makes the list, with Stephen Nasse catching a break with 81 laps remaining when he was able to pit for right-side tires.
Following the restart, Nasse was running sixth and immediately started to move back toward the point. He passed pole-sitter Casey Roderick foe second on Lap 331 and closed on Garcia's rear bumper.
Nasse led the final laps to record the victory.
Tyler Reddick’s victory in the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and surviving two late chaotic restarts to score his second win of 2022 also made the list.
With an overtime green-white-checker waiting in the wings, the bumping and banging throughout the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course race continued until the finish.
On the final restart, Ross Chastain missed the first corner but used the escape lane to take the lead.
Reddick made the deciding pass in Turn 13 on Chastain, who was penalized by NASCAR for missing the first corner.