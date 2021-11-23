It was good to learn, with NASCAR returning to qualifying next season, it decided not to reinvent the wheel.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, NASCAR the past two years basically eliminated practice sessions and qualifying across all three of the national touring series.
It never really made any sense not to continue qualifying for events since, for the most part, the grandstands were empty and access to the garage areas was limited.
For several years, Formula One and IndyCar have used a knockout system for qualifying.
Drivers would be divided into two groups to qualify with a time limit, and the fastest drivers would advance to a second round of 12 teams.
The fastest nine would then have an allotted amount of time to make their final qualifying run for the pole position.
At first, for IndyCar, it took a period of adjustment for knockout qualifying, but it has added excitement to the process.
Starting in 2022, NASCAR is adopting a knockout qualifying format that will be altered depending on the racing venue.
For the three superspeedway races, two at Talladega and the Daytona 500, the format will be single-car qualifying with the top 10 advancing to the final round for one lap.
On ovals, the format will include two sessions of group qualifying with the top five advancing to the final round for one lap -- except for Martinsville, Bristol, Richmond and Dover where the competitors will get two laps on the run for the pole.
At the road courses, there will be two 15-minute timed sessions for two groups with the top five from each group advancing for the pole position.
For the Bristol dirt race -- oh, no, it’s back on the schedule -- there will be four qualifying races with the line-up determined by a random draw.
Similar formats will be used for the Xfinity and Truck Series for qualifying next year.
I believe the format should be welcomed by fans because it has to add some excitement and interest to qualifying.
We’ll see how it all plays out starting in February with the running of the Daytona 500.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Three-time Little 500 champion and multi-time USAC Silver Crown champion Kody Swanson announced he will compete in all four pavement Midget racing events at Lucas Oil Raceway next year.
I hope this means Swanson will compete in the two pavement Midget races at Anderson Speedway along with all the touring Sprint Car races scheduled for 2022.
For anyone checking the entry list for the upcoming Snowball Derby and Snowflake 100 for super and pro late models, it is impressive.
Thus far more than 50 teams are entered for the two events, and a super late model race in South Carolina also attracted close to 50 teams.
I understand events in the southern part of the country at this time of the year have the advantage of normally warm weather and no racing taking place in the Northeast and Midwest.
It’s just not understandable why more teams don’t make the trip to the Midwest in the spring, summer and fall for events like the Redbud 400 and Winchester 400.
The purse money is comparable, and there is prestige to winning either race in Indiana.
From a fan’s outlook, it would be nice to see close to 40 super late models at Anderson and Winchester speedways.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.