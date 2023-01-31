This weekend is the NASCAR made-for-television opening race at the temporary track inside the Los Angeles Coliseum.
When the Clash first started in the 1970s, the only drivers eligible had to be a pole-position winner from the previous season.
It has evolved over the years and was moved from Daytona to the flat pancake quarter-mile inside the Coliseum.
Obviously, NASCAR wanted to have the Clash at a venue that could seat close to 100,000 people.
That’s unfortunate because there are several tracks in California that would put on a better event but not seat as many people.
Irwindale and Kern County Speedways come immediately to mind with state-of-the-art short track facilities with a half-mile oval that includes banking in the corners.
Right now there are 36 teams entered for the Clash with 27 cars to start the race.
Twenty-four drivers will make it to the main event through four heat races and two from a Last Chance race.
The track is barely wide enough for two Cup cars to race side by side on the straightaways and slightly more room in the corners.
Obviously, there will be lots of beating and banging and a flare-up of tempers.
NASCAR should make changes to the Clash format.
First of all, it should be moved to an existing short track. Secondly, pole positions winners from the previous season should be locked into the starting field with the remainder of the field coming from one or two qualifying races.
During the past season, there were 16 drivers who earned pole positions in Cup races.
That’s a good number for a starting field, and then two qualifying races could add another eight drivers.
It would reward a team for its performance in the prior year of racing and still allow other teams to compete for the winner’s share of the purse.
Maybe NASCAR should do a poll of fans, drivers and team owners to determine how the Clash format should be implemented starting in 2024.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
The IMSA 24-Hour race at Daytona set the stage for exciting racing during the 2023 season on road courses around the country, including the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sept. 17.
After 24 hours of racing, James Allen made a last-lap pass to win the LMP2 Class by .016 of a second over Ben Hanley in a photo finish.