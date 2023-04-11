With declining attendance and viewership on the broadcast of races, the owners of NASCAR teams decided last week not to attend a meeting with the sanctioning body.
The owners decided not to attend the meeting because they were afraid it would focus on the charter system and not on the distribution of revenues.
The team owners believe the business model being utilized by NASCAR keeps the bulk of the television money with the sanctioning body and the race tracks.
The current deal with NBC and FOX runs through 2024 and brought in to NASCAR a reported $8.2 billion over the 10-year span of the contract.
The rumor mill is speculating any new contract for broadcast rights will bring $1 billion annually to NASCAR.
Right now, the teams share 25% of the television revenue and want that percentage to be increased in any future deal.
There are reports NASCAR officials are looking for a broadcast deal with a streaming company.
In other words, instead of the races being aired on a network channel at no cost, fans would be required to pay for the streaming service or purchase an event on a race-to-race basis.
It’s an interesting concept, particularly with the popularity of FloRacing and Racing America which provides a subscription service for USAC, World of Outlaws and other short-track racing series.
It’s easy to imagine fans might be willing to pay to watch certain events through a streaming service like the Daytona and Talladega races.
But how many fans are going to be willing to pay to view some of the other races like at Atlanta, Kansas or the road course events?
My guess is viewership for those events will be sparse.
Obviously, the cost will be a factor. Will fans pay $25 to watch a race?
A FloRacing subscription for the year is $150 to watch all the USAC races, NASCAR Modifieds and racing from a wide variety of local racing venues.
There’s a reason attendance and viewership are down for NASCAR races. It’s the lack of competition throughout the field since the inception of the charter system and stage racing.
As in the case of the Daytona 500 this year, there were only four available starting spots, and six teams attempted to race their way into the main event.
Sponsorship dollars for the race teams are directly tied to viewership and attendance. As those numbers decline, the amount a sponsor is willing to pay is also reduced.
With one year remaining on the current television contracts and the owners making a push for more of the revenue, it will be interesting to see how the talks progress.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Idaho driver Ken Hamilton is being inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame.
Hamilton brought his famed “Pink Lady” sprint car to Anderson Speedway for the Little 500 five times in the past.
His best career finish was 11th in 1995.
It was announced Tony Stewart and Kasey Kahne have been named to the list of the 75 greatest drivers in NASCAR history.
Another 23 drivers will be added to the list this year in honor of the sanctioning body’s 75th year in operation.