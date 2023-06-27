This weekend the great NASCAR experiment on the Chicago street course takes place.
The Xfinity Series takes to the circuit Saturday with 43 teams entered for 38 starting positions. Five drivers will be sent home.
The Cup Series takes to the course Sunday with 38 teams entered for 40 potential spots.
As could be expected, several teams are going to utilize drivers with road course experience.
I’m not a fan of the idea for a street race in Chicago, not when Road America is right up the road in Wisconsin and the Mid-Ohio road course could be made available.
After viewing the Chicago circuit, the one thing noticeable is the fact there are several long straightaways and no hairpin corners.
The long straightaways will provide drivers with passing opportunities in the braking zones as they enter a corner.
With the long stretches designed into the course, it should keep the race from becoming a follow-the-leader event except once the drivers enter the corners.
There are two possible scenarios for the race.
One is it will become a follow-the-leader event, and the second is it will become a crash fest.
Favorites to win at Chicago have to include Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. who have both shown the capability to win on a road course.
Visiting driver Andy Lally is probably the best of the “ringers” to have a chance at winning the race.
Lally is racing for Rick Ware Racing. The problem is the team has not shown an ability to run up front.
Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson returns but should not be a contender for the win.
Temperatures will be in the low 80s on both days, but there is a chance for an afternoon shower Sunday.
I wonder if NASCAR is bringing rain tires.
While NASCAR is running in the Windy City, the IndyCar series will be at Mid-Ohio.
Scott McLaughlin is the defending race winner with Josef Newgarden, Will Power, Colton Herta and Scott Dixon recent winners on the circuit.
Since IndyCar is racing at 1:30 p.m. Sunday and the Cup race is set for a 5 p.m. start, fans can watch both events or opt to watch one or the other.